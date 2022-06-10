It's just too wet to hold graduation outside tonight.
That's the message from Walla Walla High School Principal Ron Higgins to students and their families on this June 10 morning.
In acknowledging the morning's downpour of rain, Higgins said the 7 p.m. ceremony will be moved from the fairgrounds to the school's larger gym, and attendance in that space will be limited to six people per graduating senior.
The Wa-Hi Commons and auditorium will provide additional space to watch a video feed of the ceremony, and those seats are available on a first-come basis.
As has been the case for a few years, the event will also be live streamed at wahi.link/watchgrad.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the three venues.
