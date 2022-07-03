Turner Van Slyke’s creative approach to winning a place as a LEAP ambassador paid off.
Over Memorial Day weekend, the 16-year-old Walla Walla High School junior put together a video of himself addressing why he would be an asset to the statewide Washington Interscholastic Activities Association program.
His cousin, Levi Powell, 16, of Bellingham helped produce the video. Levi’s mother, Katie Kress Powell, is a member of the Wa-Hi Blue Devil Hall of Fame.
Turner was notified on June 13 of his selection to serve as one of eight statewide LEAP ambassadors, helping represent student-athletes in the WIAA. Participation is through his junior and senior years.
LEAP stands for Leadership through Education, Activities and Personal Development.
The son of Walla Wallans JR and Courtney Van Slyke is a self-described adventurer, outdoorsperson, leader, initiator, runner and bilingual student.
Ambassadors have five face-to-face meetings per year where Turner and seven other juniors meet with eight seniors from across the state.
For the day-long gatherings, Turner will fly to Renton on Sundays scattered throughout the academic calendar, said JR Van Slyke. Sometime in summer 2023, Turner’s class of ambassadors will go on a backpacking trip in the North Cascades.
He runs cross country and track and field. He initiated the Permaculture Garden Subcommittee with the Wa-Hi Green Club to design a campus herb garden and reflective reading space. He also participates in Project LIT, a Wa-Hi book club.
He looks for ways to inspire and motivate peers to undertake projects and envision how they can improve the school.
“I’m aware of how my actions and the things I say affect those around me,” he said.
Turner plays cello, runs a neighborhood yardcare service and is into photojournalism, winter and summer backpacking, trail running, rock climbing and bouldering, whitewater kayaking, mountain biking, gardening, reading and acting.
In his LEAP application, he said some of his special skills and areas of interest could benefit the committee: Spanish fluency, livestreaming technology, Ableton Live sound platform, photojournalism, blogging, computer-aided design and 3D printing, Microsoft Office and Google applications and basic computer coding.
“As a committee member, I would bring the same energy and enthusiasm to WIAA proceedings as I currently invest in school and extracurricular activities,” he said.
He’s earned recognition for cross country running and academic honors for AP biology, is a National Junior Honor Society member and is a Mid Columbia Conference champion in track and field, 2021 and 2022.
“Turner is incredibly excited to have this opportunity to meet and work with conscientious student athletes from across the state. It’s an honor and a privilege to serve in this way,” JR Van Slyke said.
“(Turner) hopes it will help expand his world and his perspective, especially as he starts thinking more seriously about his plans and purpose beyond high school.”
Wa-Hi’s last LEAP ambassador was Mikayla Ferenz (Class of 2015). Ferenz hired on as assistant coach ahead of the 2020-21 season at Whitman College. As an Idaho Vandal, she was a three-time all-conference selection and was named Big Sky Player of the Year as a senior. She began her pro career in Luxembourg.
