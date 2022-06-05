Walla Walla High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets held their annual review and end-of-year pass in review parade on May 25, at the soccer field off Reser Road.
The battalion change of command included the installation of newly promoted cadet Lt. Col. Kaden Kerr as the battalion commander, effective immediately. He received the Blue Devil Battalion colors from Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Tony Marrero, senior Army instructor.
Outgoing battalion commander cadet Lt. Col. Maxwell Wooster received an Army ROTC scholarship and will be a cadet at the University of Idaho in Moscow.
Retired Army Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Terry Atchison reviewed the assembled battalion. Led by the graduating 2022 class, cadets then marched in a formal pass in review/final parade.
Current rifle team captain cadet Maj. Cassidy Hanson received a plaque honoring the late Master Sgt. Gerald W. Taylor, former Wa-Hi JROTC Army instructor, from JROTC Booster Club President Gene Gossett.
The plaque will be mounted in the hallway outside the JROTC marksmanship range. Taylor coached the Wa-Hi rifle team for more than 20 years and trained numerous regional and national champions.
Numerous team and individual awards were presented during the concluding ceremonies. Among the presenters was Wa-Hi Principal Ron Higgins, who is retiring from public education at the end of this academic year. He has been a longtime champion for the program which molds future leaders and helps cadets learn to be better citizens.
