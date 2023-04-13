Students at Sharpstein Elementary, 410 S. Howard St., were evacuated from the building just before 10 a.m. Thursday, April 13.
In an email to all district staff, Mark Higgins, the school district’s director of communications, said the fire alarm was activated after a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) fan motor failed.
Walla Walla Fire Department responded to the alarm and all students were evacuated safely within five minutes. They were taken to the YMCA and were expected to return to the school building by 11 a.m.
“School operations will resume as normal at Sharpstein soon and there are no changes to after-school pick-up procedures,” Higgins said.
If any changes are made to this plan, the district will send out a message through ParentSquare. Higgins said the fire marshal deemed the school safe and that the issue with the HVAC system was minor.
“Thank you to the City of Walla Walla Fire Department for its quick response and professionalism,” Higgins said. “Safety remains the district’s top priority.”
