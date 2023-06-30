Officials at Walla Walla County schools of higher learning say they will be largely unaffected by the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling earlier this week that outlawed taking race into account during the admissions process.
In Washington state, public colleges and universities already were unable to consider race in admissions because Initiative Measure 200 took effect in 1998. Private universities were exempt from that measure until the high court's ruling on Thursday, June 29.
Whitman College
Only one of Walla Walla County's two private higher education institutions — Whitman College — currently factors race into the admissions process. Spokesperson Gina Ohnstad said the college plans to continue recruiting a diverse student body but did not know exactly what that would look like in the wake of Thursday's decision.
"At Whitman, we understand that having a diverse and inclusive campus community is both a moral imperative and a necessity for an excellent education,” Ohnstad said. “Learning amidst a broad range of perspectives, opinions, ideas, backgrounds and life experiences is essential to prepare all students for success in an increasingly diverse and global workforce.”
Ohnstad said 31% of the college’s incoming freshman class will be students of color.
“While we are still working to understand all the implications of yesterday’s Supreme Court decision in the coming weeks, we are committed to continuing to recruit a student body that represents the diversity of the United States and also includes international students,” Ohnstad said.
She said Whitman College recently entered into a partnership with the Posse Foundation, a nonprofit that partners with colleges to provide scholarships and leadership training with a focus on diversity. Whitman College will welcome a cohort of 10 Posse Foundation students from Chicago in fall 2024 and each year after that.
Walla Walla University
Walla Walla University — a private institution — does not plan to make any changes to its procedures. Spokesperson Aaron Nakamura said the Supreme Court’s ruling “does not conflict” with their current admissions practices.
“Race is not criteria considered for student admittance at WWU,” Nakamura said. “All are welcome and encouraged to apply to WWU, and every applicant is held equitably to our admission policy.”
He said WWU has a strict anti-discrimination policy that adheres to all federal and state civil rights laws and regulations that prohibit discrimination in public and private universities. The university also maintains an Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
“In addition, we are an institution of higher education that is founded on Seventh-day Adventist, Christian teachings and values and as such, we believe that every person — regardless of race, color, national origin, religious creed, gender, sexual orientation, and/or disability — is created in the image of God as a being of inestimable value and worth," Nakamura said.
According to enrollment data from fall 2021, the WWU student body had mostly white, non-Hispanic students, with 721 students falling into that demographic, followed by 273 Hispanic and Latino students.
WWU’s admissions policy is available at tinyurl.com/wwhtde99. More information about demographics is at tinyurl.com/48tsbtxe.
Walla Walla Community College
Walla Walla Community College also does not plan to make any changes to its admissions process. Interim spokesperson Michelle Cole said that because of the state’s 1998 bar on the use of affirmative action for public colleges and universities, WWCC has not used such a process in several years.
According to the college’s website, WWCC is “committed to providing equal opportunity without regard” to race, color, creed, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender expression or identity, genetic information, marital status, age, disability or status as a veteran, National Guard member or reservist.
“By the very nature of being a community college, Walla Walla Community College is accessible to all and by all,” Cole said. She added that WWCC President Chad Hickox, who was unavailable for comment, previously confirmed nothing would change as a result of the ruling.
