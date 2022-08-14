Walla Walla Community College to host open house

Walla Walla Community College will host an open house Thursday, Aug. 18, from 4-6 p.m., in the main building on the campus at 500 Tausick Way.
The afternoon will feature activities and information tables for WWCC programs, including allied health, culinary arts, diesel technology, early childhood education, John Deere technology, nursing education and the school’s Bachelors of Applied Science programs, as well as high school classes, transitional studies, and continuing and community education.
Staff will be on hand to discuss WWCC’s career services, support for students with nontypical learning needs, English language acquisition, tutoring, library services and more.
Open house visitors can tour the new student recreation center, play games and win prizes. Refreshments will be served.
Community partners will also be in attendance, including the YWCA Walla Walla sexual assault victims advocate, U.S. Navy, Special Olympics of Washington, and VITAL/Providence Medical Group.
New student registration is underway for the fall quarter, which starts Sept. 19.
Those who cannot attend the event can drop by campus Monday-Thursday for help with admissions, educational planning and financial aid.
To learn more, visit wwcc.edu.
