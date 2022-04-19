A Walla Walla Community College teacher will return to her job this fall — virtually — after threat of termination for not getting vaccinated for COVID-19.
Megan Schoessler said she refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus on religious grounds, even as Washington state demanded all school employees be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, 2021, or face losing their jobs.
Schoessler, a WWCC graduate who joined the faculty in 2009 and became tenured in 2015, was notified by administrators in October that she could not be on campus as of Oct. 18, and that her job would end Dec. 31.
While she appreciated the chance to let her students know she’d be gone, none of what was happening seemed right to Schoessler.
Nor did it to her union representative and, eventually, her attorney.
The math educator had been teaching everything online throughout the pandemic. Even beforehand, a chunk of her class schedule was in online format, a situation made possible because of her subject and her tenured position, Schoessler acknowledged.
Nonetheless, other WWCC teachers were being allowed to conduct classes remotely at the same time as the school was trying to oust her.
Attorney William Edelblute, who represents Schoessler, said the administration’s refusal to allow his client to teach online in a way that did not threaten student safety didn’t make sense.
“The college’s justification was that they needed to have in-person education and not virtual,” Edelblute said on Monday, April 18.
However, other staff have been accommodated for certain circumstances, he pointed out.
For example, one teacher needed to be out of the country to take care of an ailing family member and has been able to teach classes for the school via the internet, Edelblute said.
For Schoessler, this moment came after more than a dozen years of giving her best to her work, she said.
Walla Walla Community College has always held a special place in her life — her parents, siblings and other family members have all attended the school that was established in 1967, she said.
“But I am deeply disappointed in the way that accommodations to the vaccine mandate were handled. Many great people lost careers for which they were highly trained and qualified because the college chose not to accommodate them.”
In November, Schoessler filed an appeal against her pending termination. The case was resolved just last week after a group at WWCC considered the issue.
The Dismissal Review Committee is made up of one school administrator, three employees and one full-time student. The group’s job is to hear evidence presented and make a recommendation to the WWCC board of trustees — those members make final dismissal decisions.
However, that became a moot point when the school withdrew its intention to terminate Schoessler, Edelblute explained.
By all accounts, Schoessler has been recognized as an effective educator, he noted.
“We filed almost 400 pages of proposed exhibits, we had multiple witnesses,” the attorney said. “There was a two-day hearing scheduled.”
Schoessler recounted that her students were frustrated and disappointed to hear she was being let go, whether they were saying so through the monitor screen or on chance encounters at the grocery store, she said.
“I’m really sorry it came down to this. I wish it didn’t have to be this way, for the students’ best interests.”
When asked by administration what accommodations she needed to keep teaching while unvaccinated against COVID-19, Schoessler said she offered to work remotely — be that from her office or her house — to test for COVID-19 regularly and to wear a mask while on campus.
Officials wanted an answer in black and white and ultimately, the only answer was to be present in the classroom, she said.
It seemed ironic when Schoessler had been teaching part of her coursework remotely for several years, Edleblute said, noting the school had someone teaching PE class remotely and adjunct professors did the same when filling in for the his client’s forced absence.
What’s more, an audit of his client’s success rate with students over a long period by the school showed Schloesser was consistently above average, he said.
Jim Gow represents union members of the Walla Walla Community College Association for Higher Education. As such, he is not seeing this kind of situation elsewhere in the region, Gow said.
“Her case is kind of unique because early on, when we looked at those masking and vaccination situations, it was pretty clear there wouldn’t be a lot we could do around people who refused to cooperate. Our hands were tied.”
Some area schools worked with teachers as much as possible. Columbia Basin College in Pasco, for example, made a good effort to accommodate staff who asked for exemptions from mandatory vaccinations, Gow said.
To do so offered continuity for students and kept staffing as high as possible at a time when schools everywhere were losing employees for any number of reasons, he said.
Leaders at WWCC had the right to draw their own line in the sand, but only if it held for all, Gow said.
“Walla Walla Community College found a way to accommodate others who were not vaccinated. That didn’t make sense, and when the Human Resources person was asked about it, her answers were unsatisfactory.”
It sounded to him like WWCC leaders were treating different groups of people differently, he said.
“And in my work, that is not OK.”
Gow said he personally thinks people should get vaccinated against COVID-19, but he understands some people will not.
“The employer needs to make every reasonable effort with accommodations before letting someone go. If (an employee) can’t do the core functions of their job, that’s when the employer has the right to say, ‘Sorry, we just can’t do this.’ But this college proved it could.”
Schoessler was initially put on unpaid leave as she appealed WWCC’s decision to a Tacoma-based administrative law judge. She will now receive back pay, Edelblute said.
“She is feeling relieved that this is over but also that it should not have come to this.”
WWCC spokesperson Karl Easttorp confirmed Schoessler “is and continues to be an employee and valuable member of the WWCC team.”
He was unable to comment further on personnel matters, Easttorp said in an emailed response.
As the school’s withdrawal of her termination came after the beginning of spring quarter, Schoessler won’t return to teaching math until September.
Again, it will be through remote classes, Edelblute said.
“We are assuming the mandate will still be in place.”
