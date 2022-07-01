Walla Walla Community College will now allow unvaccinated students to attend in-person classes and use on-campus support services, with some exceptions, including WWCC’s nursing education program.
Masking remains a requirement in all Washington health care settings, according to the recent announcement.
College officials said numerous factors were taken into consideration, and experts were consulted for the change.
In May, Gov. Jay Inslee noted the reduction in severe disease from COVID-19 infection in Washington, thanks to more community immunity, wider availability of therapeutic medications and a current low death rate from the virus as positive indicators of the pandemic’s progression.
Walla Walla Community College president Chad Hickox said the decision to open enrollment to all was not made lightly.
“Although cases are still occurring in significant numbers in the communities we serve, infection rates on WWCC campuses are extremely low. Community-wide hospitalization rates have also declined, and many more treatments are available to decrease the risk of serious disease," he said.
“WWCC will continue to prioritize a safe and healthy learning and working environment,” Hickox said, including monitoring COVID-19 and adjusting the college’s response plan as circumstances shift.
The college will adhere to all state requirements for campuses with populations that are not fully vaccinated. The college’s pandemic-related task force is updating the pandemic response plan with this change while taking steps to protect the health of students, employees and visitors, according to the announcement.
COVID-19 vaccination continues to be a state requirement for employment at all Washington community and technical colleges.
WWCC spokesperson Karl Easttorp said on Thursday, June 30, that the response to the fully opened campus news has been "overwhelmingly positive."
"Current students and prospective students are excited to be back on campus. Faculty and staff are thrilled that our campuses will once again be bustling with energy and a sense of community."
