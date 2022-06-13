More than 600 students graduated from Walla Walla Community College this year, officials said Monday, June 13.
On Friday, June 10, officials said, 119 students went through a ceremony on the school’s Clarkson campus, while 505 Walla Walla-based students graduated here on Saturday, June 11.
About 20 of those are graduating with a four-year Bachelor of Applied Science degree, spokesperson Karl Easttorp said.
The launch to offer such degrees through the school began in 2018, and the first cohort to complete a four-year degree graduated in 2020.
Easttorp estimated 2,000 people were in attendance at the Walla Walla ceremony, the first traditional commencement since the pandemic started.
The school did a drive-thru commencement last year and a virtual commencement in 2019, he said.
