Ricky Gonzalez stood in front of almost 300 fellow graduates at Walla Walla Community College on Saturday, June 10, and told them this was not the end of the journey.
Gonzalez, the student government president and first-generation college student who plans to become a cardiology surgeon, addressed his classmates at the college’s 55th commencement and challenged them to become lifelong learners.
“The things we learn don’t stop at graduation,” Gonzalez said. “It continues beyond these hallowed halls. It builds the path forward to our brighter futures. Every ticking second is a golden opportunity to grow, to learn, to shape the future and make an impact on the world around us.”
As the Class of 2023 walked across the stage outside Dietrich Dome on WWCC’s campus, it marked the end — and beginning — of their journeys.
WWCC President Chad Hickox gave a special thanks to the family of students and to the faculty who helped each student achieve their goals and overcome any challenges that stood in the way.
“This isn’t only an accomplishment of which you can be proud,” Hickox told the class. “By pursuing your education, you enrich every single one of us. On behalf of all of us, thank you for putting in the effort.”
The class of 2023 nominated one beloved faculty member to give the commencement speech on Saturday. Jan Kruper is an instructor of psychology who started at WWCC in 2003 working in student services. She told the class that graduation was just one of many days of celebration they would have in their lives, and to take time to stop and appreciate days of celebration when they come along.
"When we stop for a moment and look around, we realize that there are many days of celebration that we overlook,” Kruper said. “To really mark what a special day it is, we have to stop, name the day, write it down in a notebook to remind us of what happened that day.”
She left the students with one final request.
“Take time to find your instructor, advisers or other people at Walla Walla Community College who have been part of your journey,” Kruper said. “Exchange handshakes and hugs, take a few photos, and be sure to acknowledge to each other that today really is a day of celebration.”
