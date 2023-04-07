Walla Walla Community College has begun creating its next strategic plan, which is expected to be in place for the next four to five years.
WWCC President Chad Hickox said the strategic plan affects all aspects of decision-making at the college and will act as a guide during the next few years.
“The key is that you don’t put it on the shelf and revisit it in four or five years,” Hickox said. “It has to be actively guiding your budget decision-making, your staffing and all of the operations. Everybody needs to be consciously working toward the strategic goals.”
What exactly the college’s goals will entail has yet to be decided. The college will host strategic planning sessions during the next several weeks to find out what employees, students and community members want to see in the new plan.
Hickox said some of the areas the plan will likely focus on include support for first-generation students and minority students, improving retention and making degree pathways more flexible.
“We’re especially interested in focusing on first-generation college students and students of color because those are some of the segments of our population that are least likely to participate in college,” Hickox said.
He said the community also wants the college to become more flexible in degree completion time and the kinds of courses that are offered.
“If we can decrease the time to completion of your degree — take it from two years down to a year and a half by compressing some of the timelines — or if we can offer short trainings in particular skills that are not necessarily leading to a full-blown degree, those are some things we would like to do,” Hickox said.
Christy Doyle, dean of access and opportunity and member of the strategic planning task force, agreed the plan would likely explore ways to improve retention and recruitment.
“A lot of higher education institutions are struggling with not only retaining students but recruiting students,” Doyle said. “That is something that is across all of higher education.”
She said the strategic goals and objectives would be refined later this year after hearing from as many groups as possible. Several meetings are planned for the next few weeks, with sessions open to the Walla Walla and Clarkston communities on Monday, April 17, and Tuesday, April 25. Other sessions will be open only to employees and students.
Hickox said the finishing touches to the strategic plan would be presented to the college’s board of trustees during its meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 27. He said even after it takes effect, the plan will always be evolving.
“We would be doing annual updates and receiving results and making modifications and tweaks as we go along,” Hickox said. “So it’s possible we might set out for it to be a four- or five-year plan, but as it changes over time, it might go on a little longer. It depends on how it all plays out in practice.”
Doyle said the plan will take effect this fall.
“This is an exciting time to be a part of our community college,” Doyle said. “We are embarking on a unique process here and engaging all of our constituent groups, so it’s going to be exciting to see what we come up with."
