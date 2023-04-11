Many Walla Walla colleges and K-12 public schools are reporting significant decreases in enrollment that school officials attribute to several factors, including the pandemic and declining birth rates across the U.S.
Lisa Chamberlin, dean of enrollment strategy for Walla Walla Community College, said WWCC’s enrollment has been on a steady decline since 2015.
“It’s super complex,” Chamberlin said. “There’s a lot of different things going on. We’ve got lower birth rates happening, people are moving, we’re kind of redistributing the population nationally. The pandemic definitely changed how people think about work and school and their home life and the balance between all of that.”
The college had an FTE, or full-time equivalent, enrollment of 2,542 in the 2018-2019 school year, which dropped more than 33% to 1,699 by the 2021-2022 school year.
In response, the college not only formed a Strategic Enrollment Leadership Council, but also created Chamberlin’s position in July 2022.
“The whole goal of my position is to look at the enrollment pipeline and see where we can improve it — make it more efficient, make it easier for students, increase outreach,” Chamberlin said.
She said the college has expanded career services to help students find internship placement and is trying to figure out whether the programs it offers are meeting the needs of students. She said enrollment is an issue all community colleges across the country are facing.
“We are not unique,” Chamberlin said. “Everybody’s working on the same puzzle trying to figure it out.”
While enrollment is still on a decline, Chamberlain said the numbers have become less volatile since the height of the pandemic.
“It’s one of those cases where the numbers don’t tell the whole story because there are so many things even outside of the school that are affecting learners right now, between day care and mental health and well-being,” Chamberlin said. “So we’re hoping that we’re able to build a model that lets us understand our enrollment and adapt to any of those kinds of changes the future might bring for us.”
Walla Walla University’s enrollment numbers have similarly declined during the past three years. Specific numbers were not available.
Aaron Nakamura, the university’s director for marketing and university relations, said WWU welcomed its largest freshman class in 40 years the fall before COVID hit.
“In fall 2020, Washington state guidelines meant we could only operate on a partial-density basis for housing, resulting in fall 2020 recording the smallest freshmen class in decades,” Nakamura said.
He said the university may have lost some students because of its response to COVID-19. The university required the vaccine for students and employees but granted exemptions for medical, religious or philosophical reasons.
“COVID-related themes may have magnified what seemed to be increasingly polarized perspectives in our primary market,” Nakamura said. “For example, some interpreted our work to adhere to state requirements as a political position rather than a simple public health or community service response, and these customers looked at options that they felt aligned more with their own personal views.”
Nakamura said the university had also known for a while that enrollment would continue to decline because of low birth rates.
“The effects of that decline may have been exacerbated by the pandemic, but colleges like ours across the nation were already preparing for fewer students at the end of this decade,” he said.
However, Nakamura said low enrollment numbers also had some positive effects on the university.
“Decline in enrollment has provided some space and time to consider curriculum and facility improvements that may have been difficult to process and implement during peak enrollment times,” he said.
The university has been able to renovate residence halls because fewer students are living there, and they have been able to focus more on resource allocation and investing in academic program innovations.
WWU recently hosted a recruitment event for high school students called “University Days,” where students and their parents explore the campus and community and learn more about the university.
“We count on the community to help us warmly welcome our students and their families and to offer environments and services that are attractive to our customers,” Nakamura said.
Meanwhile, Whitman College has reported that its enrollment is not taking the same kind of hit as other schools. Adam Miller, vice president of admission and financial aid, said Whitman’s enrollment “continues to be stable.”
The pandemic did impact enrollment, but to a lesser extent than other schools.
“There has been increased volatility over the past few years, mostly due to the disruption brought about by the COVID pandemic,” Miller said.
Headcount enrollment dropped from 1,579 in fall 2019 to 1,360 in fall 2020, but rebounded to 1,560 in fall 2021, when the college saw a record-high enrollment of 500 new students.
“Total headcount enrollment for fall 2022 was 1,493, which aligns with the average enrollment at Whitman over the past five years,” Miller said.
He said Whitman's strong financial position gives it an advantage. The college has expanded its recruitment efforts, increased its financial aid budget by more than 50%, and received a historic $10 million gift that funds the J. Walter and Katherine Weingart Opportunity Scholarship and allows for all students' financial need to be met.
"We are already seeing strong enrollment in Washington this year as we attract students who previously thought Whitman was not an option for them," Miller said.
However, he also said enrollment is expected to continue declining for all colleges in the future and that Whitman College will not be immune.
"The projected decline in the number of high school graduates in the United States starting in 2026 likely means that overall college enrollment will decline as well. However, Whitman has been planning for that for several years, and we are confident that we’ve reacted to changing conditions in ways that will help us weather the stormy times ahead," Miller said.
Colleges are not the only institutions that have seen enrollment go down in recent years. Walla Walla School Board President Derek Sarley said that just like area colleges, the K-12 district is seeing low enrollment.
“It’s been happening as long as I’ve been on the board and probably even a couple of years before that,” Sarley said. He’s been on the school board for eight years.
“The community is just getting older pretty quickly, and so when you have fewer (young) families, and then also with lower birth rates we’re seeing across the U.S., we’re starting to see this is going to continue for a while,” Sarley said.
He said the steadily decreasing enrollment actually had allowed the district to avoid complications that other school districts faced during the pandemic.
“The way some districts are right now, their gap came from the pandemic,” he said. “Ours is a long-term trend. They’ve ended up in a situation where they’re in a deep hole, and they have to make pretty drastic moves all at once and that’s a terrible situation to be in.”
Low enrollment also meant the Walla Walla district could eliminate one of its existing elementary schools to make room for a special project.
“We realized a few years ago we weren’t going to need as many elementary school buildings as we had, and that allowed us to have a home for the Center for Children and Families,” Sarley said. “Overall, it’s a bit of an issue, but it did give us the opportunity to repurpose that space for a pre-K center.”
He said that when it comes to K-12, there aren’t a lot of solutions for low enrollment.
“There’s not a whole lot you can do,” Sarley said. “I think Walla Walla is a great place to raise a family, and I think our schools can be a magnet to attract families here, but they’re going to have to be able to afford houses to do that. It’s an unavoidable fact that if we continue to become a retirement community, the declining will continue to happen.”
