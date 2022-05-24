Rep. Skyler Rude, R-16th District, sat up and took notice when an Etcetera item drew attention to the need for emergency funding for local students.
Walla Walla student delegates intent on participating in the Youth and Government program in Olympia didn’t have enough money to cover round-trip travel costs.
“The kids were indeed able to make the trip to Olympia — leaving Wednesday, May 4, and returning Sunday, May 8 — in large part because of the notice your (Etcetera column) write-up attracted,” emailed delegate parent Jack Iverson.
Iverson said the generous financial gift taken from Rude’s surplus campaign funds resulted. The Rotary Club and many community members also contributed, Iverson said.
Their efforts and those of the community at large resulted in the local delegation being able to shine at the conference.
“Overcoming all the obstacles just to make it to the conference, and then being recognized as the Delegation of the Year for how they conducted themselves, finally achieving a goal the youth set for themselves years ago, is the fitting culmination to the year,” said Martin Fortney, volunteer District 4 program coordinator.
“They demonstrated grit, determination, teamwork and earned this award together that was voted on by their peers from all over Washington state,” Fortney said. “I am incredibly proud of this group and look forward to seeing what they will accomplish next year.”
Rude, responding to questions by email, wrote “I actually ran across your article about the funding shortfall, so I reached out to Martin Fortney and offered to help cover the cost with a $3,000 donation.”
Rude said state law allows surplus campaign funds to be transferred to a nonprofit registered with the Secretary of State’s office among other purposes. Blue Mountain Action Council was the pass-through organization, Rude said.
“This program seemed to have the appropriate level of nexus to the Legislature for a charitable transfer, so I was glad to help.
“Although I didn’t have the chance to participate as a young person, the Youth and Government program is such a great opportunity for civic education. Understanding how our government works is the first step to becoming an engaged citizen,” Rude said.
“And regardless of political affiliation, greater engagement by more young people is good for our representative democracy … I am so pleased the opportunity was accessible to these youth.”
Fortney said: “Despite numerous roadblocks, the students and families of the Walla Walla delegation never gave up on attending the first in-person Youth Legislative Conference since 2019. They wanted to make the most of this opportunity the community helped make possible for them.
“Individually, they were stellar in debate and excelled in various leadership positions,” Fortney said.
Although unable to attend, Caleb Milligan’s mock bill about changing the state gemstone was proposed by fellow Walla Walla delegates.
“It was one of the most fiercely debated bills in the whole session, and debate needed to be extended every time it was on the floor.
The youth governor ultimately vetoed it, but the delegation rallied to pass the bill again and overrode the veto, Fortney said.
“A true testament to their teamwork, but a fitting life lesson about what can be accomplished by working together, in what is often a program about individual voice, effort and growth.”
Several other students’ mock bills passed the House and Senate, not an easy task, Fortney said. A few others came up short.
Mila Petit was named the House representative of the year for her skillful debating.
Winning their elections and ready to serve as statewide leadership for the 2023 conference are Speaker of the House Christian Luna, Secretary of State Jaymeson Woods and Postmaster General Lucia Faba.
“Overall, we are incredibly grateful for all who contributed to our venture and allowed us to have this incredible opportunity. I think that we all agree that we grow and learn so much from our experiences in Olympia,” said delegate Erin Iverson, a junior.
“All of our hard work through years of COVID finally paid off and we had a great time. We have developed an amazing community that is highly valued by all of us.”
Now a junior, Petit has cherished her participation in the Youth and Government program on many levels since eighth grade.
“Every single person I have met has had a different set of morals and a different perspective on law. I think that is what makes Youth and Government such an amazing place,” Petit said.
“I can have real discussions with people who think about the world differently than me, and even if what we’re discussing is the constitutionality of a sophomore’s (Revised Code of Washington) act, it is an intense and interesting conversation.”
While in the state capitol May 4-7, the delegates stayed at the Olympia Hotel. Their meetings were on the Puget Sound Community College campus. They spent one morning visiting the capitol campus.
Fortney chaperoned the group with Nathan Paine and Jerry Hartman.
