Washington State University Tri-Cities received a GEAR UP Harvest of Hope grant to serve students at selected schools in Southeast Washington, said Melanie Owens, WSU GEAR UP site manager at Walla Walla High School.
From the Department of Education, the federally funded GEAR UP, which stands for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, includes service to Walla Walla County high schools in College Place, Prescott, Touchet and Walla Walla.
The Harvest of Hope IV program provides services and support to all students in the 2022-2023 graduating classes to prepare them to succeed in high school, higher education and moving forward.
WSU-TriCities also received a Harvest of Hope V grant, which serves many local public middle school students in the 2026 and 2027 high school graduating classes.
Owens said positions are open for those interested in working for WSU-TriCities GEAR UP. The student achievement specialist positions are posted on the WSU human resources website at bit.ly/36EyzIo.
Find out more about GEAR UP’s programs for the classes of 2022 and 2023.
- Spring College Fair in the Walla Walla High School commons, 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27. Students and their families are invited to talk with college admissions officers, military recruiters and several local employers as well as learn about resources at Wa-Hi. Pre-registration is encouraged through Walla Walla GEAR UP at wahigearup@wwps.org.
- Financial Aid Open House in the Wa-Hi commons, 5-7 p.m., Sunday, May 1, with dinner provided by Dora’s Deli. Learn about filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or Washington Application for State Financial Aid, understand college financial aid offer letters, scholarships and Schoolinks and get tips for applying for Work Study jobs.
- Juniors and seniors in the school districts of College Place, Prescott, Touchet and Walla Walla are invited to attend GEAR UP Day at Eastern Oregon University on Monday, May 2. Transportation and a meal will be provided. Space is limited. See the GEAR UP staff at each district site for details.
WSU Tricities GEAR UP is also planning summer activities, to include incoming freshman boot camps at WSU Pullman and EWU, several college tours, leadership activities, and for Walla Walla specifically, events in partnership with Walla Walla School District’s Summer SOL.
For more details about these programs, contact the GEAR UP staff in the student’s school district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.