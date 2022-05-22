The Walla Walla Branch of the American Association of University Women will sponsor five area seventh-grade girls with scholarships to a STEM camp on a university campus, said Judy Peasley.
“After two years with no in-person camp, we are thrilled our students will be able to participate,” she emailed.
Tech Trek Washington scholarship recipients include:
- Liliana Solis, daughter of Erica and Jesus Solis — Touchet Secondary School
- Katie Burt, daughter of Mary and David Burt — Garrison Middle School
- Hania Gonzalez, daughter of Maricela and Guillermo Gonzalez — Garrison Middle School
- Reagan Hendley, daughter of Katy and Stan Hendley — Garrison Middle School
- Sun Li Kumar, daughter of Chosun and Ravi Kumar — Garrison Middle School
The five girls will attend the Tech Trek Science and Math Camp on the Pacific Lutheran University campus in Tacoma from July 17-23.
“At Tech Trek, girls are engaged in a weeklong, hands-on science and technology experience,” Peasley said.
“The program’s goal is to provide an environment in which girls can learn about opportunities open to them in the science, technology, engineering and math educational and professional fields.”
Consideration is based on nominations from a science or math teacher and an application and essay. If selected, they undergo an interview by the AAUW Tech Trek committee.
AAUW Walla Walla covers most of the $1,100 expense for each camper, with families paying a small registration fee, Peasley said.
Transportation to and from camp is provided by Tech Trek WA. Funds for these and other local scholarships and educational projects are raised through the annual AAUW Fall Kitchen Tour and February AAUW Book Sale.
Tech Trek started in 1998 on the Stanford University campus in California.
“After seeing how effective the program was, with alumni more likely than their peers to take advanced science and math classes and eventually go to college — AAUW expanded Tech Trek to four more states including Washington,” Peasley said.
For more information about AAUW Walla Walla, see aauwwallawalla.org, and for details about Tech Trek in Washington, see techtrek-wa.aauw.net.
