Walla Walla High School has always had its Blue Devils, but as Class of 1962 alum Jerry Zahl says, there are also Blue Angels — and we don’t mean the U.S. Navy’s flight demonstration squadron.
Soaring to the heights of generosity, fellow Wa-Hi Class of 1962er Garth Lindsey said this year he will match two to one other class reunion contributions that are made to the Walla Walla Public High Schools Scholarship Fund, if they meet the class year contribution goal, Zahl said.
Lindsey will also match his own class’s contributions at three to one.
“Garth has been very faithful in doing this, and I always wait for him to generously offer, as it is too big for me to ask,” said Zahl.
“We are blessed. Keep track, make sure that all of your classmate donors make note of their class year on donations. If unmarked gifts wind up at the (Blue Mountain Community) Foundation, we will attempt to locate donor class identity,” Zahl said.
Zahl chairs the scholarship fund and is the Wa-Hi Class of 1962 Scholarship Fund advisor.
The 9-year-old fund continues its upward growth at near the $190,000 mark as of early this year.
“A strong wish might be to have $250,000 in the fund by the end of its 10th year, 2022,” Zahl said in February 2022.
“All gifts are welcome, no matter how large or small, and will remain in the fund working forever, as only the annual interest is paid back out,” Zahl said.
Donations could be the amount of one’s graduation year “or even the cost of a decent lunch is a good place to start.
To donate specifically to the Walla Walla Public High Schools Scholarship Fund, which Zahl founded in 2013 and is for need-based scholarships to graduates of Walla Walla public high schools, go to ubne.ws/donateWWPHSfund.
Checks may be earmarked WWPHS SF with the class year indicated or sent to Blue Mountain Community Foundation, P.O. Box 603, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Fellow Class of 1962 alum Judy B. Chamberlain Holloway said “Garth and wife Mary have a passion for helping people that might not be able to get an education to get an education by financially encouraging them.”
Garth Lindsey has set up various funds through his membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Holloway said.
For example, the funds help married women who are returning to school and single women with children who need an education, she said.
“When we started the scholarship fund as a project for our Class of 1962 50th class reunion project, Garth was the first one to jump in and financially donate a good-size lump sum to ensure that this vision of Jerry Zahl’s would become a reality,” Holloway said.
