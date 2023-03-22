Waitsburg High School is considering entering into an agreement with Prescott High School to create co-op sports teams this fall, which would allow students at either school to play sports on the other school’s team.
Prescott does not have a football team and Waitsburg does not have a soccer team. If the agreement is approved, any students at Prescott who want to play football would have the option of playing for Waitsburg, while any Waitsburg students who want to play soccer could play for Prescott.
The agreement, which has not yet been voted on by the Waitsburg school board, is proposed for this fall.
“I don’t see anything wrong with it initially as I look at it,” said Dirk Hansen, Waitsburg’s athletics director. “We have some Prescott kids that want to come play football — I think that’s great. And we have some soccer kids that want to go play soccer.”
Hansen presented the idea to the school board at its meeting on Thursday, March 16. He said that co-ops between small school districts are common and that Prescott’s athletic director had brought the idea up to him.
“The financial obligation would really be zero because the Prescott kids would be responsible for getting their own transportation to and from Waitsburg and that would include meal money,” Hansen said. “Same thing would go for us.”
School board member Sarah Boudrieau mentioned that boys’ soccer is played in the fall while girls’ soccer is played in the spring. She said if the agreement were to happen, it should be available in fall and spring. Hansen said that may be possible.
“It would be my personal opinion to provide that for our girls as well,” Boudrieau said.
School board chairperson Carol Clarke said on Tuesday, March 21, that the school board did not yet have enough information to make a decision about the agreement. She said more information would likely be available at the school board’s next meeting on Thursday, April 20.
“We have done sports co-ops in the past with both Dayton and Prescott,” Clarke said. “However, specifics as regards to sports in which we (entered a co-op) and when would need to be researched.”
