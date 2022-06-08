Stephanie Wooderchak had nothing but praise for the 16 Waitsburg High School students who wore their cap and gowns for graduation on Friday, June 3.
Wooderchak, secondary school principal for the district, believes this graduating class will make the world a better place, she said this week.
“These kiddos really only had two normal high school years because of the pandemic. Their memories of high school will be very different than that of other classes.”
But the circumstance has also increased these seniors’ ability to adjust, adapt and make do, Wooderchak said.
“They have endurance and tenacity and an understanding of how to overcome challenges and still reach their dreams and goals.”
For the first time Wooderchak can recall, most of those goals will start getting legs at Walla Walla Community College, rather than at four-year schools farther away.
Class valedictorian Brayden Mohney plans to study fire science and para-medicine there. Salutatorian Megan Forney will begin her path to earning a degree in agriculture education at WWCC.
About $25,000 in scholarships went to the Waitsburg High School’s class of 2022, a number lower than usual, the principal said.
Nonetheless, every penny is going back into the community and beyond, given the empathy and understanding the graduation seniors are showing, Wooderchak predicted.
“They are going to get out there and make things better … As hard as COVID was, I think it opened their eyes to other ways of doing things.”
