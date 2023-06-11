"Now what?"
Lily Franklin urged her fellow classmates to ask themselves that question at graduation.
Franklin was one of nine valedictorians in Walla Walla High School's class of 2023. On Friday, June 9, she told the group of students that because they would no longer be in the same place with the same people learning the same subjects, it would be up to them to decide their futures.
“Throughout high school each of us has gone through a unique set of experiences and with this, a unique set of obstacles,” Franklin said. “Regardless of the shape these obstacles have taken, graduation serves as proof of each of your abilities to follow through with something.”
She told classmates to be proud of what they had accomplished despite the things they had to overcome to walk across a stage and receive their diplomas.
“There are so many opportunities in high school and in life to just give up … but in making that conscious effort to follow through, you have demonstrated your ability to persevere — an ability that pertains not only to graduating high school but carries over to all of your future ambitions as well.”
Jackson Adams, another valedictorian, told the 355 graduating students that they should strive to make change, but that it would take more than thoughts and words.
“I finally realize that the impact of my greatest accomplishments while advocating for change has been dwarfed by the impact of actually going out into the community to serve others,” Adams said. “I’ve learned that impact is not about sitting around a conference room table talking about the issues, and it certainly isn’t brought about by posting infographics on your social media.”
He encouraged classmates not to get too wrapped up in the bad parts of life and to appreciate the good things that come along.
“We need passionate individuals who strive for progress, challenge the status quo and address our society’s issues,” Adams said. “But here’s the truth — If you go through life constantly searching for everything that’s wrong and become consumed by the shortcomings of others, you’ll never find peace or happiness.”
Before everyone walked across the stage outside Wa-Hi Commons to receive their diplomas, Associated Student Body President Joseph Segovia passed the ceremonial spirit stick over to Finley Reed, president of the class of 2024.
Segovia said high school during the pandemic was a unique challenge he and the rest of his class had overcome. He left his classmates with words of encouragement for the end of high school — a change they now face.
“Find the opportunity that will help you grow from a change in your life,” Segovia said. “I’m not saying these opportunities will happen when you expect them; however, it will eventually make its way to you no matter the shape or form — so please don’t be afraid to take a step out of your comfort zone and take the opportunities given. You may never know it’s the turning point of your life until you’ve experienced your change.”
