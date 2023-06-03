A yearbook, school dance tickets and a face mask — these are just a few of the items that Walla Walla High School’s class of 2023 chose to preserve in a time capsule that won’t be opened until 2073.
The time capsule was locked away on Friday, June 2, within the school’s new spirit bell monument on Wa-Hi’s campus. The monument was designed and constructed by staff and students and includes items from the old high school that was demolished in 1976.
Joseph Segovia, Wa-Hi’s senior class president, said at Friday’s dedication ceremony that the student body tried to pick items to show their future selves what interested them in 2023.
“The majority of our time in high school was defined by COVID and construction,” Segovia said. “We put in a Chromebook and a mask to signify the struggles and changes our student body had to endure.”
Also included in the time capsule was a Dutch Brothers coffee cup, several editions of the Devil's Advocate newsletter, a Blue Devil T-shirt and a copy of Jackson Adams’ 2023 valedictorian speech.
The time capsule will be stored in the new monument along with a time capsule from Wa-Hi’s class of 1981.
Retired teacher Jerry Cummins helped with the first time capsule in 1981 and said on Friday that the idea for the project started in 1975. The first spirit bell, which is still on Wa-Hi’s campus, was purchased by the class of 1977 for $1,200.
He said the 1981 time capsule included items like yearbooks, student ID cards and even a 12-inch floppy disk, which, according to Cummins, was “a milestone in word processing at the time.”
Cummins said he saw similarities in the classes of 1981 and 2023, and similarities in the world they lived in.
“In the mid-1970s, when the original idea of the spirit bell was imagined, our great nation was recovering from a dark period of time, and that was the Vietnam era,” Cummins said. “As we are here today to dedicate another site for the spirit bell and the capsules, I can only think that our community and our nation is coming out of yet another dark period of time, and that is the COVID era.”
Cummins and several school board members noted that the time capsule and spirit bell project would not have been possible without the late Dick Neher, who was a Wa-Hi principal and state legislator and worked in the school district for 34 years.
“Dick Neher was the driving force behind this original project and so many projects on this campus,” Cummins said. “He was so motivated to help students who wanted and needed help. I know no one who has a deeper desire to help students than Dick Neher.”
Wa-Hi Principal John Schumacher said the time capsule represents the spirit of unity, belonging and shared identity at Wa-Hi.
“This capsule will serve as a bridge to the past for future Blue Devils who walk this campus,” Schumacher said. “In preserving our traditions and embracing our diversity, we pay homage to those who have come before us.”
The class of 2023 will open its time capsule at its 50th reunion in 2073, while the class of 1981 will open its time capsule at its 50th reunion in 2031.
“As we seal this time capsule, we must ensure that it captures not only the traditions that have shaped us but also the stories and experiences of every student, teacher and staff member who contributed to our shared journey,” Schumacher said.
