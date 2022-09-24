Walla Walla High School students are returning to school to find a very different school, again.
Construction on the high school has mostly wrapped up — a greenhouse is still under construction and equipment can still be seen here and there — but for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools in 2020, students have a fully functioning campus to utilize.
This isn’t the first time students encountered unfamiliar surroundings. When Wa-Hi students returned to the classroom amid the pandemic for a hybrid schedule near the end of the 2020-21 school year, about half the campus’ buildings were out of service due to the remodeling project.
When they came back for the start of the 2021-22 school year, the other half was closed.
Students say it is nice to have a fully functioning school again.
Senior Jack Wanichek said that between the pandemic and construction, he hasn’t had a full year with a fully open campus yet.
That is finally changing for his senior year.
“I’m very excited,” Wanichek said. “I love (the remodel). It was done so well. It looks so beautiful.”
Despite his class missing a lot of campus time, Wanichek is convinced the renovation was the right choice.
“I think it was worth it,” he said. “And It’s really nice to be one of the first classes be at the new school full time. And it’s exciting to know that other classes are going to be able to experience this campus."
Senior Bryn Hulett said the buildings have a lot more natural light than before.
“My favorite thing is probably all the windows,” she said. “I love all the open light.”
Like Wanichek, Hulett is excited to have a normal … well, normal-ish, senior year.
“It was disappointing not to be in school for awhile, but it feels absolutely fantastic to be back,” she said.
Senior Claire Laville said her last year is already off to a good start and having the school fully open helps with events and activities.
“We have already had so many events,” Laville said. “I’m really excited for homecoming and Halloween. I feel like we can finally do events again and have people fully participate.
While the pandemic got in way of construction, Walla Walla Public Schools Superintendent Wade Smith said the project wrapped up on time.
“We are on schedule,” Smith said. “Pandemic and all. They (work crews) adjusted and got it done.”
The remodeling was funded by a bond replacement, which was passed by voters in 2018, for $65.62 million.
In addition, the district qualified for matching state funds for about $52.63 million to bring the total amount available for construction and improvements in the district to $118.25 million.
Of that, $77.25 million went toward Walla Walla High School.
This is the first structural improvement of the school since 1990. Built in 1963, the campus was also expanded in 1984.
The massive project included improving several buildings and adding on to others.
Improvements were made to student safety, to wheelchair access — many restrooms were completely inaccessible to students in wheelchairs — and to fire and health code standards.
Student safety improvements included adding windows that would make hiding in classrooms easier without eliminating natural light.
Other major projects of the remodel included additions to the library, commons building, auditorium and music building, and fitness center.
A new science building was built and the old science building was renovated to house other programs.
The completion of the project was celebrated Wednesday, Sept. 21, with an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony.
Smith praised the efforts of everyone involved and said the improvements will keep the school strong for years to come.
“What our entire community has accomplished together is helping to guarantee that this campus will continue to develop Washington’s Most Sought After Graduates for the next 60 years,” he said.
