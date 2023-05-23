In preparation of school letting out for the summer, day camps in the Walla Walla Valley are now accepting registration for child care programs during the break.
Several camps are available for children this summer, including a host of YMCA camps that have availability for full-day or half-day participation, four to five days a week.
The YMCA offers day camps that run nine weeks in the summer for several age groups in Walla Walla, Milton-Freewater, College Place and Athena. Each of the weeks has its own theme and activities that coincide.
Nicholas Edge, the YMCA’s director of marketing and communications, said that while the day camps do cost, fee assistance is available to families who need it.
“The Y offers licensed camps so that families eligible for child care support through DSHS (Washington State Department of Social and Health Services) and DHS (Oregon Department of Human Services) have access to affordable summer child care,” Edge said.
The YMCA also pursues grants and government funding to be able to reduce or eliminate summer camp fees. Donations from the community also allow for fee assistance, with the YMCA awarding more than $200,000 in program scholarships in 2022. To learn more about fee assistance or to ask questions, visit tinyurl.com/3ykpj5d8.
“In 2022, the Walla Walla YMCA served over 550 youth across six summer day camps in Walla Walla, Milton-Freewater, and Athena, as well as multiple sports camps,” Edge said.
He also noted that the YMCA has Spanish-speaking staff year-round and hires local summer camp counselors who are bilingual.
To sign up for summer day camps, go to the YMCA’s website at ymca.org/camps.
YMCA Walla Walla
Little Explorers
Ages: 3-5 (or 6 if entering kindergarten)
Duration: June 26-Aug. 25
Days: Monday-Friday
Location: YMCA Learning Center, 340 S. Park St. in Walla Walla
Times: 7:45-11:45 a.m. (half days) or 7:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (full days)
Cost: $155 a week for half days, $200 a week for full days
Summer Enrichment
Ages: 1st grade to entering 6th grade
Duration: June 26-Aug. 25
Days: Monday-Friday
Location: YMCA multipurpose room, 340 S. Park St. in Walla Walla
Times: 7:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (full days only)
Cost: $190 a week
Outdoor Explorers
Ages: 1st grade to entering 6th grade
Duration: June 26-Aug. 25
Days: Monday-Thursday
Location: YMCA Learning Center, 340 S. Park St. in Walla Walla
Times: 7:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (full days only)
Cost: $190 a week
YMCA Milton-Freewater
Little Explorers Preschool
Ages: 3-4
Duration: June 26-July 27
Days: Monday-Thursday
Location: Freewater School, 17 N.W. 8th Ave. in Milton-Freewater
Times: 7:45 a.m.-noon (half days) or 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (full days)
Cost: $60 a week for half days; $75 a week for full days
Little Explorers Kindergarten
Ages: 5, turning 6
Duration: June 20-July 27
Days: Monday-Thursday
Location: Freewater School, 17 N.W. 8th Ave. in Milton-Freewater
Times: 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (full days only)
Cost: $75 a week
Summer Enrichment School Age
Ages: 1st grade to entering 6th grade
Duration: June 20-Aug. 10
Days: Monday-Thursday
Location: Freewater School, 17 N.W. 8th Ave. in Milton-Freewater
Times: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (full days only)
Cost: $75 a week
Note: For families in Milton-Freewater, the current prices listed for day camps may decrease by the start of summer because the YMCA is currently seeking grant and donor funding.
YMCA College Place
Summer in the Park
Ages: 1st to 6th grade
Duration: June 26-July 27 (half days) or July 31-Aug. 24 (full days)
Days: Monday-Thursday
Location: Kiwanis Park, located near the intersection of 3rd and Date streets in College Place
Times: 12:30-5:30 p.m. (half days) or 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (full days)
Cost: $40 a week for half days; $50 a week for full days
YMCA Athena
Ages: Entering 1st to 5th grade
Duration: July 12-July 20
Days: Monday-Thursday
Location: Athena Elementary School, 375 S. 5th St. in Athena
Times: 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (full days only)
Cost: Free for Athena-Weston School District students
Camp Fire (Walla Walla Valley)
Ages: 5-11 (must have completed kindergarten)
Duration: June 19-Aug. 25 (except July 3-4)
Days: Monday-Friday
Location: Green Park Elementary, located at 1105 E Isaacs Ave. in Walla Walla
Times: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Cost: $185 a week
Camp Fire is open to the entire Valley and has been operating since 1924. Kids who participate get to do activities such as swimming, visiting the library, playing sports, and going on several field trips including the Clise planetarium at Whitman College.
Participants do not have to register for the full summer and can sign up for individual weeks. To sign up online, visit wwcampfire.org/summer. For more information about registration and payment, contact Carly at carly@wwcampfire.org. For information about programs, media, volunteering and employment contact Natalie at natalie@wwcampfire.org.
UPlay (Walla Walla)
Ages: 7-12
Duration: June 19-Aug. 18
Days: Monday-Friday
Location: Washington Park, 700 Cherry St. in Walla Walla
Times: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Cost: Free
UPlay is a free summer day camp offered by the city of Walla Walla. Activities are led by Parks and Recreation staff along with volunteers. During the summer, kids will participate in arts and crafts, soccer, kickball, visits from the YWCA Fun Factory and physical education programs.
Registration can be completed on site and participants will be required to sign in and out each day.
Walla Walla Valley Camps
Weekly Junior Camp
Ages: 6-12
Duration: June 19-July 28
Times: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cost: $149 a week
Activities: Bike rides, horseback riding, swimming, canoeing, archery, roller skating, group games, field trips
Lodge Camp
Ages: 9-14
Duration: June 19-23; June 26-30
Times: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cost: $249
Activities: horseback riding, kayaking, canoeing, archery, water slides
Science Camp
Ages: 11-15
Duration: July 3-7
Times: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cost: $189
Activities: physics, ornithology, biology, chemistry experiments and field trips
Water Camp
Ages: 11-14
Duration: July 17-21
Times: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cost: $199
Activities: boating, wake-boarding, kayaking, water slides, swimming
Cooking Camp
Ages: 11-14
Duration: July 10-14
Times: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cost: $189
Performing Arts Camp
Ages: 11-14
Duration: July 10-14
Times: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cost: $189
Activities: Kids will perform a live play at the end of camp for family and friends.
Walla Walla Valley Camps has been in operation since 1999 and offers several camps for different age groups. Registration can be completed online at wallawallavalleycamps.com. For questions, call camp headquarters in College Place at 509-525-0882 or email valleycamps@gmail.com.
Summer Groove Program (College Place)
Ages: Kindergarten-8th grade
Duration: June 26-July 27
Days: Monday-Thursday
Location: Davis Elementary School and Sager Middle School
Times: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 a week for half days, $30 a week for full days
The Summer Groove program is offered by the College Place School District and will offer activities involving science, technology, engineering and math as well as English. Transportation is available within College Place School District boundaries. For more information, contact Donald Ponds at 509-525-5300 or dponds@cpps.org. To register online, go to tinyurl.com/7rub8svn.
