The YMCA is offering six day camps for Walla Walla Valley kids and families this summer, with age groups ranging from 3 to 13. Other local camps are providing daytime child care this summer, including Camp Fire, UPlay, Walla Walla Valley Camps and College Place School District.

In preparation of school letting out for the summer, day camps in the Walla Walla Valley are now accepting registration for child care programs during the break.

Several camps are available for children this summer, including a host of YMCA camps that have availability for full-day or half-day participation, four to five days a week.

Walla Walla Valley families interested in signing up a child for day camps this summer have several options, with camps available across the Valley for different age groups. Most camps have financial assistance and transportation available for those who may need it.

The YMCA offers day camps that run nine weeks in the summer for several age groups in Walla Walla, Milton-Freewater, College Place and Athena. Each of the weeks has its own theme and activities that coincide.

Nicholas Edge, the YMCA’s director of marketing and communications, said that while the day camps do cost, fee assistance is available to families who need it.

“The Y offers licensed camps so that families eligible for child care support through DSHS (Washington State Department of Social and Health Services) and DHS (Oregon Department of Human Services) have access to affordable summer child care,” Edge said.

The YMCA also pursues grants and government funding to be able to reduce or eliminate summer camp fees. Donations from the community also allow for fee assistance, with the YMCA awarding more than $200,000 in program scholarships in 2022. To learn more about fee assistance or to ask questions, visit tinyurl.com/3ykpj5d8.

“In 2022, the Walla Walla YMCA served over 550 youth across six summer day camps in Walla Walla, Milton-Freewater, and Athena, as well as multiple sports camps,” Edge said.

He also noted that the YMCA has Spanish-speaking staff year-round and hires local summer camp counselors who are bilingual.

To sign up for summer day camps, go to the YMCA’s website at ymca.org/camps.

YMCA Walla Walla

Little Explorers

Ages: 3-5 (or 6 if entering kindergarten)

Duration: June 26-Aug. 25

Days: Monday-Friday

Location: YMCA Learning Center, 340 S. Park St. in Walla Walla

Times: 7:45-11:45 a.m. (half days) or 7:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (full days)

Cost: $155 a week for half days, $200 a week for full days

Summer Enrichment

Ages: 1st grade to entering 6th grade

Duration: June 26-Aug. 25

Days: Monday-Friday

Location: YMCA multipurpose room, 340 S. Park St. in Walla Walla

Times: 7:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (full days only)

Cost: $190 a week

Outdoor Explorers

Ages: 1st grade to entering 6th grade

Duration: June 26-Aug. 25

Days: Monday-Thursday

Location: YMCA Learning Center, 340 S. Park St. in Walla Walla

Times: 7:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (full days only)

Cost: $190 a week

YMCA Milton-Freewater

Little Explorers Preschool

Ages: 3-4

Duration: June 26-July 27

Days: Monday-Thursday

Location: Freewater School, 17 N.W. 8th Ave. in Milton-Freewater

Times: 7:45 a.m.-noon (half days) or 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (full days)

Cost: $60 a week for half days; $75 a week for full days

Little Explorers Kindergarten

Ages: 5, turning 6

Duration: June 20-July 27

Days: Monday-Thursday

Location: Freewater School, 17 N.W. 8th Ave. in Milton-Freewater

Times: 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (full days only)

Cost: $75 a week

Summer Enrichment School Age

Ages: 1st grade to entering 6th grade

Duration: June 20-Aug. 10

Days: Monday-Thursday

Location: Freewater School, 17 N.W. 8th Ave. in Milton-Freewater

Times: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (full days only)

Cost: $75 a week

Note: For families in Milton-Freewater, the current prices listed for day camps may decrease by the start of summer because the YMCA is currently seeking grant and donor funding.

YMCA College Place

Summer in the Park

Ages: 1st to 6th grade

Duration: June 26-July 27 (half days) or July 31-Aug. 24 (full days)

Days: Monday-Thursday

Location: Kiwanis Park, located near the intersection of 3rd and Date streets in College Place

Times: 12:30-5:30 p.m. (half days) or 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (full days)

Cost: $40 a week for half days; $50 a week for full days

YMCA Athena

Ages: Entering 1st to 5th grade

Duration: July 12-July 20

Days: Monday-Thursday

Location: Athena Elementary School, 375 S. 5th St. in Athena

Times: 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (full days only)

Cost: Free for Athena-Weston School District students

Camp Fire (Walla Walla Valley)

Ages: 5-11 (must have completed kindergarten)

Duration: June 19-Aug. 25 (except July 3-4)

Days: Monday-Friday

Location: Green Park Elementary, located at 1105 E Isaacs Ave. in Walla Walla

Times: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Cost: $185 a week

Camp Fire is open to the entire Valley and has been operating since 1924. Kids who participate get to do activities such as swimming, visiting the library, playing sports, and going on several field trips including the Clise planetarium at Whitman College.

Participants do not have to register for the full summer and can sign up for individual weeks. To sign up online, visit wwcampfire.org/summer. For more information about registration and payment, contact Carly at carly@wwcampfire.org. For information about programs, media, volunteering and employment contact Natalie at natalie@wwcampfire.org.

UPlay (Walla Walla)

Ages: 7-12

Duration: June 19-Aug. 18

Days: Monday-Friday

Location: Washington Park, 700 Cherry St. in Walla Walla

Times: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cost: Free

UPlay is a free summer day camp offered by the city of Walla Walla. Activities are led by Parks and Recreation staff along with volunteers. During the summer, kids will participate in arts and crafts, soccer, kickball, visits from the YWCA Fun Factory and physical education programs.

Registration can be completed on site and participants will be required to sign in and out each day.

Walla Walla Valley Camps

Weekly Junior Camp

Ages: 6-12

Duration: June 19-July 28

Times: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: $149 a week

Activities: Bike rides, horseback riding, swimming, canoeing, archery, roller skating, group games, field trips

Lodge Camp

Ages: 9-14

Duration: June 19-23; June 26-30

Times: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: $249

Activities: horseback riding, kayaking, canoeing, archery, water slides

Science Camp

Ages: 11-15

Duration: July 3-7

Times: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: $189

Activities: physics, ornithology, biology, chemistry experiments and field trips

Water Camp

Ages: 11-14

Duration: July 17-21

Times: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: $199

Activities: boating, wake-boarding, kayaking, water slides, swimming

Cooking Camp

Ages: 11-14

Duration: July 10-14

Times: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: $189

Performing Arts Camp

Ages: 11-14

Duration: July 10-14

Times: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: $189

Activities: Kids will perform a live play at the end of camp for family and friends.

Walla Walla Valley Camps has been in operation since 1999 and offers several camps for different age groups. Registration can be completed online at wallawallavalleycamps.com. For questions, call camp headquarters in College Place at 509-525-0882 or email valleycamps@gmail.com.

Summer Groove Program (College Place)

Ages: Kindergarten-8th grade

Duration: June 26-July 27

Days: Monday-Thursday

Location: Davis Elementary School and Sager Middle School

Times: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cost: $15 a week for half days, $30 a week for full days

The Summer Groove program is offered by the College Place School District and will offer activities involving science, technology, engineering and math as well as English. Transportation is available within College Place School District boundaries. For more information, contact Donald Ponds at 509-525-5300 or dponds@cpps.org. To register online, go to tinyurl.com/7rub8svn.

