Many Walla Walla families are getting ready to send their kids off to their first year of school this fall, so registration for kindergarten and early learning programs opens Monday, April 17.
To help parents and children prepare, the Walla Walla school district hosted its annual Kindergarten and Early Learning Roundup on Wednesday, April 12, which gave families the opportunity to connect with teachers, principals and other resources.
Pam Clayton, family and community engagement coordinator for the school district, recommends that anyone planning to enroll their child in kindergarten or a program such as transitional kindergarten, the Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program or Head Start, begin working on certain skills with their kids at home.
Each school at the roundup provided bags to families with materials like paper, scissors and books so parents can help their kids get ready for the transition into a classroom setting.
“Over the summer, parents can ‘play school’ and get them excited about transitioning into kindergarten and being able to do those things on their own,” Clayton said.
Kelly Hubbard, a kindergarten teacher at Berney Elementary, said one of the most helpful things parents can do is simply read to their children.
“Please sit down and read stories with your children,” Hubbard said. “Simple stories — it doesn’t take long, just five or 10 minutes a day. It builds that routine so they will see themselves as readers and lovers of stories.”
If a family has a child with special needs, they are encouraged to connect with Parent to Parent, a program under the Walla Walla Valley Disability Network that provides resources and support to families of children and adults with special needs.
“This is a chance for parents to connect with other parents with children with similar disabilities,” said Cyndy Knight, executive director of the Disability Network. “We know the sooner we connect with young families, the better chance that when they turn 18 and 20 they have all the forms in place for their child to succeed.”
Anyone planning to register a child for kindergarten or an early learning program in Walla Walla should complete the online registration as soon as they can, several teachers said.
"We have a lot of families that wait until August to register,” Hubbard said. "We really encourage them to register as soon as possible so we can plan for their children and be ready for them.”
Families can register their children on the district’s website once registration opens on April 17. For families interested in one of the early learning programs, they can fill out an interest form at wwccf.org/apply.
Anyone with questions about kindergarten and early learning registration can contact Clayton at 509-526-6781.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.