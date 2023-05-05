Starting this summer, Walla Walla Valley Academy and Rogers Adventist School in Walla Walla will become one K-12 system called Walla Walla Valley Adventist Schools.
While both schools are under the umbrella of the Upper Columbia Conference of Seventh-day Adventists based in Spokane, WWVA Head of Schools Holley Bryant said the two schools have always been separate.
“We have historically been separate, and we’ve just done our own things,” Bryant said. "We try to start school on the same day, but we’ve never really worked together and in past years we’ve heard from parents, ‘Hey, it would really make sense if you guys weren’t two separate spaces.’”
Bryant said the merger would provide several benefits for students, parents and staff, including shared calendars, scheduling, transportation and budget.
“It really just makes sense geographically, since we’re right next door to each other, to be able to share teachers and resources — everything from transportation to our building spaces," Bryant said.
The two schools currently have their own school boards that will become one entity when the merger is official on Saturday, July 1. The two boards voted unanimously to go through with the merger on Tuesday, April 18.
Nine constituent churches took a final vote on the matter, with more than 90% of delegates voting in favor of the merger.
WWVA Principal Erik Borges said that while combining the schools may be a tough transition, it would also be financially beneficial to both schools.
“We’re used to doing things different ways and coming together can sometimes be a little bit difficult,” Borges said. “But it’ll actually save us money probably.”
Bryant said that instead of hiring part-time teachers to help out with math classes that are taught at both schools, they could move students to one of the classes at the other school when classes are too big.
“And then the way our schools are funded — the Upper Columbia Conference helps fund our schools,” Bryant said. “The way they fund K-12 schools is different than the way they fund K-8 and 9-12, and for us, it’s financially beneficial to be a K-12.”
After the merger, Bryant and Borges will remain in their current positions. D’mariae Banks, WWVA’s Bible teacher, was recently hired as the new principal at Rogers Adventist School. Anyone with questions can contact Bryant at holley.bryant@rogersschool.org or bryaho@wwva.org.
“We’re excited about this and it’s really a positive thing for the teachers, parents and students,” Bryant said. “The more collaboration and cohesion we can have, the better experience everybody has.”
