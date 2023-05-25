The school year is coming to a close in the Walla Walla Valley, and several graduation ceremonies will take place over the next few weeks.
College and high school graduations planned for this spring are listed below. For any questions about commencement ceremonies, use the contact information listed for each school.
Colleges
Walla Walla University
Time: 8:30 a.m.
Date: Sunday, June 11
Place: Centennial Green on campus, 204 S College Ave. in College Place
Contact: Claudia Santellano, claudia.sntellano@wallawalla.edu, 509-527-2644
Walla Walla Community College (Walla Walla campus)
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Saturday, June 10
Place: Outside of Dietrich Dome, 500 Tausick Way in Walla Walla
Contact: 509-522-2500
High Schools
Weston-McEwen High School
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Saturday, May 27
Place: 540 E Main St. in Athena
Contact: 541-566-3555
College Place High School
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 10
Place: Hawks Stadium, 1755 College Ave. in College Place
Contact: 509-522-3312
Dayton High School
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 3
Place: Dayton High School gym, 614 S 3rd St.
Contact: 509-382-7901
DeSales Catholic High School
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 3
Place: DeSales Catholic School, 919 E Sumach St. in Walla Walla
Contact: 509-525-3030
Lincoln High School
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Thursday, June 8
Place: Walla Walla Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St.
Contact: 509-527-3011
McLoughlin High School
Time: 2 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 3
Place: Mac-Hi gym, 120 S Main St. in Milton-Freewater
Contact: 541-938-5591
Prescott High School
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 3
Place: Stueckle Gymnasium, 207 South A St. in Prescott
Contact: 509-849-2800
Touchet High School
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Saturday, June 10
Place: May Day Court, 90 Champion St. in Touchet
Contact: 509-394-2352
Waitsburg High School
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, June 9
Place: Waitsburg High School gym, 421 Coppei Ave.
Contact: 509-337-6351
Walla Walla High School
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, June 9
Place: Wa-Hi, 800 Abbott Road
Contact: 509-527-3034
Walla Walla Valley Academy
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Sunday, June 4
Place: Walla Walla University Church, 212 SW 4th St. in College Place
Contact: 509-525-1050
Columbia High School
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, June 2
Place: Columbia High School gym, 755 Maple St. in Burbank
Contact: 509-547-2136
