The school year is coming to a close in the Walla Walla Valley, and several graduation ceremonies will take place over the next few weeks.

College and high school graduations planned for this spring are listed below. For any questions about commencement ceremonies, use the contact information listed for each school.

Colleges

Walla Walla University

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Date: Sunday, June 11

Place: Centennial Green on campus, 204 S College Ave. in College Place

Contact: Claudia Santellano, claudia.sntellano@wallawalla.edu, 509-527-2644

Walla Walla Community College (Walla Walla campus)

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Saturday, June 10

Place: Outside of Dietrich Dome, 500 Tausick Way in Walla Walla

Contact: 509-522-2500

High Schools

Weston-McEwen High School

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Saturday, May 27

Place: 540 E Main St. in Athena

Contact: 541-566-3555

College Place High School

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Saturday, June 10

Place: Hawks Stadium, 1755 College Ave. in College Place

Contact: 509-522-3312

Dayton High School

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Saturday, June 3

Place: Dayton High School gym, 614 S 3rd St.

Contact: 509-382-7901

DeSales Catholic High School

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Saturday, June 3

Place: DeSales Catholic School, 919 E Sumach St. in Walla Walla

Contact: 509-525-3030

Lincoln High School

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Thursday, June 8

Place: Walla Walla Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St.

Contact: 509-527-3011

McLoughlin High School

Time: 2 p.m.

Date: Saturday, June 3

Place: Mac-Hi gym, 120 S Main St. in Milton-Freewater

Contact: 541-938-5591

Prescott High School

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Saturday, June 3

Place: Stueckle Gymnasium, 207 South A St. in Prescott

Contact: 509-849-2800

Touchet High School

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Saturday, June 10

Place: May Day Court, 90 Champion St. in Touchet

Contact: 509-394-2352

Waitsburg High School

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Friday, June 9

Place: Waitsburg High School gym, 421 Coppei Ave.

Contact: 509-337-6351

Walla Walla High School

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Friday, June 9

Place: Wa-Hi, 800 Abbott Road

Contact: 509-527-3034

Walla Walla Valley Academy

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Sunday, June 4

Place: Walla Walla University Church, 212 SW 4th St. in College Place

Contact: 509-525-1050

Columbia High School

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Friday, June 2

Place: Columbia High School gym, 755 Maple St. in Burbank

Contact: 509-547-2136

