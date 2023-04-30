Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the percentage of special education students in the College Place school district.
Walla Walla Valley superintendents say the state’s legislative session that ended Sunday, April 23, is looking like a win for transitional kindergarten and other early learning programs.
House Bill 1550, which is now waiting to be signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee, aims to establish statewide guidelines for transitional kindergarten programs like the ones offered at Walla Walla Center for Children and Families.
Over the past few months, Walla Walla Superintendent Wade Smith along with other school board members have testified in front of Washington legislators in an attempt to change parts of the bill. Smith said all necessary changes were made before this year’s session ended.
“We spent significant energy, time and effort making sure that we protected the incredible program we’ve got at our Center for Children and Families,” Smith said. “We didn’t want to see that harmed in any way shape or form, so we spent time in Olympia testifying and meeting with representatives on both sides of the aisle to make sure this final bill ended up complementing the work we’ve already done here.”
The bill originally did not allow for transitional kindergarten programs to provide transportation, and Smith said there were even talks of mandating a specific curriculum for all programs across the state.
“Every community has a unique set of students and a unique set of student experiences and needs, and we want to make sure we maintain local control whenever possible,” Smith said.
He said the outcome of the bill represented hundreds of hours of talking to more than a dozen lawmakers and advocating for successful programs that work collaboratively with other early learning providers.
“We’ve been working for almost a decade in our community to get this program started, and we did not want to see it harmed or students and families left unserved as a result of legislative rule-making or law-making that would have potentially excluded some families,” Smith said.
Legislators also introduced a bill in January that would raise the funding cap for special education in public schools. Currently, the state only provides special education funding for up to 13.5% of a student body. If a district’s student population has more than 13.5% of students who qualify for special education, the district must pull money from its other funds to cover those students.
House Bill 1109 proposed a 15% cap instead. Smith said Walla Walla School District has a special education population of 15.2%.
“They stuck an arbitrary line in the sand which was not based on scientific evidence or any rhyme or reason,” Smith said. “I was greatly relieved that they increased the cap. Currently our special education program runs a deficit of well over $1 million per year because of the state’s limitation on funding."
College Place Superintendent Jim Fry said his district was also over the 13.5% cap with 13.9%.
“How do you put a formula on serving kids with disabilities?” Fry asked.
He said that while a higher cap would be preferable, the school district would continue to fund special education however it could.
“That was one of the big things that they really thought they were going to get some movement, and unfortunately some folks kind of jumped off the bandwagon,” Fry said. “We’d continue to backfill that out of levy and basic ed to make sure our kids get the services they need.”
Meanwhile, Waitsburg School District is not only under the proposed 15% cap, but it’s just under the 13.5% cap as well.
Superintendent Mark Pickel said that even though the raised funding cap wouldn’t affect the school district right now, it very well could in the future.
“Who’s to say what it’s going to look like for us next year?” Pickel said. “It just has yet to be seen at this point, but right now we are just under the 13.5% cap, so it’s really not affecting us as much as perhaps other districts.”
He said the district was prepared for the possibility of the special education population rising and that they would have to wait and see what kind of impact that would have on Waitsburg schools.
“We want to make sure we have enough funding to be able to provide the services for the students that need it,” Pickel said. “So by lifting the cap, I really think it’s a step in the right direction.”
