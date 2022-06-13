Saturday afternoon, June 11, stayed dry long enough to offer the 2022 graduating class of Touchet High School a lovely ceremony, district Principal Dusti Crenshaw said this week.
“We were watching the weather, and every time I opened the app, it said something different,” Crenshaw said.
“But it held off for a beautiful afternoon.”
Some 300 people gathered to see this year’s 22 seniors get their diplomas, and that event is available to view on the district's website: touchet.k12.wa.us.
