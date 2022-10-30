‘Touchet Redhawks’ replace Indians logo, mascot

TOUCHET — Just one, 7-foot tall letter “S” awaited Chloe Congleton’s attention on Friday morning.
Filling in the outline with a rich, red paint meant being back on scaffolding, not the artist’s favorite location. But having this 47-foot mural finished before winter for the Touchet School District is worth the discomfort, Congleton said.
The hope is that her work helps the community deal with a challenging change, she said, and brings a positive light to what has been a dark time for many.
After at least a century of being known as the Touchet Indians, the school’s official team name has become Touchet Redhawks, its mascot a fierce red-tailed hawk with a beak sharp enough to pluck out an enemy’s heart.
The design is Congleton’s, her first logo for a school district, and the honor is significant, the College Place artist and instructor said.
A Washington state law passed in April of 2021 banned the use of Native American names, symbols or images as public school mascots, logos or team names. Lawmakers found the use of racially derogatory of discriminatory school mascots of team names violates the mission of equal education and of making school a safe, respectful place for all.
The Legislature also said logos that single out the Native American community are derogatory and cultural misappropriation — even when such names and mascots are used to promote school unity and spirit.
Everyone benefits from the termination of such use, Washington lawmakers said.
Not all in Touchet saw it that way, Robert Elizondo said.
As superintendent of the school district, Elizondo said he never witnessed overt racism in the use of Touchet Indians, but there was strong loyalty attached to the name.
“We were used to it, we graduated under it … I looked at this as tradition, it’s super important to us.”
But the law is the law, he said.
“We took an oath of office to uphold the law, to do what the state wants us to do.”
Season of change
Numerous school districts around the state were undergoing similar changes to comply with the new law, said Katy Payne, executive director of communications for Office of the Superintendent for Public Instruction.
OSPI does not have a full list of every district impacted by the legislation, Payne said.
Whether a school’s mascot was deemed inappropriate under the bill was a decision communities could only come to in consultation with their local federally-recognized tribes, OSPI officials said.
Touchet was one of 30 school districts that have, so far, applied for funding granted by lawmakers to help make changes to mascots and imagery. By the end the 2023 fiscal year, Touchet is scheduled to receive a total of $103,600 for the cause, part of the more than $6 million that will be allocated around the state.
Dixie Elementary School received $5,000 to aid in the transition from Braves to Wolves, Superintendent Jake Bang said.
Dixie students had been the Braves since the school was built a century ago, Bang said.
“There is a lot of rich history and support. And because of those ties, we’ve had Native American study units and events. Our students have attended museums to talk about that heritage.”
At the time the Dixie School was founded, a Native American presence was strong in the area, he added.
“And some community members didn’t want to see us lose that connection.”
After conferring with Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation officials and learning the tribes do not support any school’s continued use of Native American names or imagery, Dixie put its collective head together. Fifteen mascot nominations were whittled to five, with Dixie Wolves coming out on top, Bang said, noting this year’s students are excited about the new mascot.
Communication officials for the confederated tribes did not respond to a request for comment in time for this article.
State money is available to districts for any expenses supporting the mascot change, including uniforms, gym floors, signage, materials, design costs and website changes, Payne said in an email.
While there is no formal record of how much support those changes received in each community, state education officials reported anecdotally hearing of push back in Touchet, OSPI staff said.
True, Elizondo conceded, but in the end the town did what it’s always done, coming together for the good of its children.
“At that point in time we as a community locked arms and said ‘We’re marching forward and getting done what needs to be done,’” he said.
“It wasn’t easy. I’m not saying it was easy. But our school board is incredible. They listened, they heard, then they rolled up their sleeves to make this process.”
Moving forward
That journey included months of community forums, collaboration and presentations. Alumni from all over were encouraged to share their thoughts and design possibilities were combed over.
“We talked about how a logo doesn’t define us,” Elizondo recalled.
“It went as smooth as it probably could have gone, after a century of anchoring to the Indian logo. Even though it touched a soft spot in our hearts, our community came together and said, ‘We don’t like it, but we respect it.’”
The final three contenders were voted on last November; with a final count, Touchet Redhawks took flight.
And since Touchet Thunder was a close runner up, naming the mascot bird “Thunder” seemed like an extra comfort, Elizondo said.
Touchet School Board President Ashley Carlisle is equally touched by the work that was done before the Sept. 6 ceremony that retired the former mascot and introduced the new one during the town’s traditional back-to-school barbecue.
“I think everybody who graduated Touchet as an Indian wants to keep the identity. I think there’s a lot of sadness. But I was really proud of the community for understanding we had to make this change. And I do understand there is cohesion in making this decision and moving forward.”
Carlisle, a 2002 graduate of Touchet High School, has lived in the small farming town most of her life. The school identity as the Touchet Indians had always been a source of pride, she said.
There was no small amount of stress in devising a new name that would be embraced by a community grieving the loss of an identity, “that they absolutely loved,” Carlisle said.
But out of that is emerging another way to look at things, she said.
“The red tailed hawk flies all around Touchet, it’s native to the community.”
The bird is one of the largest in North America and the females aggressively protect their young. Online sources say the raptor is significant in spiritual and mystical ways in many Native American cultures and its feathers are used ceremonially by some tribes.
Carlisle said she finds the symmetry beautiful.
As she brings life to the district’s new logos Congleton, too, is seeing some pain. Graduates have told her they struggle at seeing the Redhawk replace the Touchet Indian on the walls and gym floor, she said.
“It’s a hard change. It feels like your identity disappears. I was a little nervous because I was part of the change.”
This moment, though, gives the artist an opportunity to also be part of the future.
Not only is Congleton’s work in the district likely to outlive her, but she believes the boldness of Thunder’s image will hatch a loyalty in today’s students matching what came before.
“My hope is that by giving them something beautiful, it can help heal and give everyone something to look forward to.”
New signage at the Touchet School District, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
Dixie Elementary School Superintendent Jake Bang.
Chloe Congleton
Robert Elizondo
