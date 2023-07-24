Ryan Maiden, an agriscience teacher at Touchet High School, recently taught a Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education professional development institute at Washington State University. Maiden taught the natural resources and ecology CASE curriculum.
CASE is an instructional system focused on changing the culture of agriculture programs in the U.S. through teacher professional development, inquiry-based and student-focused lessons, assessment and certification. The institute led by Maiden wrapped up last week.
“I enjoy being able to provide teachers with the tools to ensure that their students have access to a rigorous and relevant agriscience curriculum, while building friendships with some of the best educators in the business,” Maiden said.
Teachers use the CASE curriculum to provide better student experiences in the agriculture classroom and prepare students for success in college and careers emphasizing science, technology, engineering and math.
During the institute, Maiden spent 80 hours teaching almost every lesson in the yearlong curriculum and instructed fellow teachers from across the country how to deliver lessons in an inquiry-based way to shift the focus in the classroom from teacher-led to student-directed learning.
