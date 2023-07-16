Garrison Middle School will be the newest location for a clinic run by The Health Center in Walla Walla, opening at the beginning of the school year in August.
The Health Center, which provides physical and mental health services regardless of income, currently has clinics at Lincoln High School, Walla Walla High School and Pioneer Middle School. Executive Director Norma Hernandez said The Health Center’s board had been working to expand into Garrison Middle School since before 2021 when Hernandez joined the team.
“It was something that was really important to them to try to get done because we were in Pioneer already for some years and we were leaving out a whole other half of middle school students in Walla Walla Public Schools, and it just didn't sit right with us,” Hernandez said.
The Health Center was created in 2009, originally serving only Lincoln High School, but has since expanded into more schools in the district. Assistant Superintendent Chris Gardea said the district’s partnership with The Health Center had helped them work toward their goal of providing equitable services across all campuses.
"We value the long-standing relationship with The Health Center,” Gardea said. “It has provided an opportunity for students and families when getting into a (health care) provider during the school day may present a barrier, either if it’s transportation or work-related. It helps to remove a barrier to health care access for some of our families.”
The Health Center spent the past two years fundraising to open the new clinic at Garrison Middle School. It costs about $150,000 annually for each clinic to stay open. Hernandez said they received grants from Sherwood Trust and funding from the Washington State Department of Health. She said staffing is the biggest expense.
“We hire licensed certified behavioral health therapists, we have nurse practitioners — same as any other clinic,” Hernandez said. “They’re actually licensed full therapists and medical professionals.”
Services provided by the clinic include primary medical care and mental health care. Last year, The Health Center recorded 2,695 appointments, of which 1,926 were for mental health care and 769 were for primary medical care, according to data shared by Hernandez. She said 98% of students who had appointments were able to return to their classes afterward.
Hernandez also wanted to clarify that The Health Center does not and will not provide gender-affirming care, which is a service that some school-based clinics in Washington recently started providing.
“If that came up, we would refer the student and their family to their PCP (primary care physician) or another qualified professional,” Hernandez said. “We do not have the experience for appropriate gender-affirming care.”
The Health Center is currently accepting applications for a mental health therapist and a care coordinator. More information about the positions is available at thehealthcenterww.org/about/jobs.
Hernandez said she hopes to one day expand into elementary schools as well as College Place schools, but that it would require a lot of community and state support. The Health Center is one of a few independent school-based clinics in Washington and relies completely on grants and donations.
“This clinic is going to help bridge the gap that we’ve been seeing to ensure that all students can access the care they need to academically thrive and to become important members of the community — to be productive and healthy and happy adults,” Hernandez said. “The sooner we can start, the better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.