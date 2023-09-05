Tatiyanna Wells didn’t always plan to become a special education teacher — now, she says it’s what she was meant to do.
Wells is one of only four people who were accepted into a new teaching residency program with Walla Walla Public Schools. They will spend the 2023-24 school year getting hands-on experience in different schools and different classrooms in the district.
After a full year of residency, which began in June, the four participants will become certified special education teachers and will commit to work at Walla Walla Public Schools for at least three years afterward. Wells previously worked as a paraeducator in the College Place School District.
“When I was finishing up my degree, I was trying to get into the school to at least get some experience because I knew that that’s something I wanted to do in the future,” Wells said. “Initially I went in to interview to be a para just with the lab room or resource room. They had filled that spot, but they did say I would be a good fit for the (special education) para position.”
Wells said she instantly fell in love with the students and the work and hasn’t looked back. During the upcoming school year, she will work in four classrooms in three schools for nine weeks each. She’s starting off the school year at Lincoln High School, where she will work under the mentorship of special education and math teacher Kris Bland.
Bland said this program will help with not only the lack of teachers going into special education but would also ensure that schools are placed with qualified teachers.
“I think special ed is one of the hardest teachers to find,” Bland said. “And quality applicants sometimes are hard to come by. You might get a handful of applicants, but only one or two of them actually have their special ed (certification).”
Barb Casey, the district's director of special education, said the residents were committed and invested in the children of Walla Walla, and that it would be a unique experience to watch them learn and grow alongside special educators.
"I had the pleasure of working with Tatiyanna when she worked as a paraeducator at Prospect Point two years ago," Casey said. "She was a natural at supporting learners with all types of variability in the educational environment. I was so excited when she expressed interest in this program because she is exactly the type of educator our students who receive special education services need in their corner."
The interviewing process for the program was conducted by the Washington Education Association, which partnered with the Walla Walla Valley Education Association and Walla Walla Public Schools to provide the residency program.
Wells and the three other residents have spent the summer taking classes, learning teaching standards and working on professional development. As time goes on, the residents will become more and more involved in the classroom. They start by observing, then move into co-teaching, all while working with each other and with their faculty mentors at each school.
“Unlike student teaching, Tatiyanna’s going to get a chance to see elementary, and she's going to get a chance to see different programs in high schools,” Bland said. “And so you're going to see a variety to kind of figure out, ‘yeah, this is kind of where I want to be,’ or how these different programs work.”
Once the school year is over, Wells and her fellow residents will take another summer full of classes before becoming certified.
It is required that each resident in the program already has a bachelor’s degree. Wells came to Walla Walla from Delaware to attend Whitman College, where she graduated in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology.
She said that as a parent, it seemed like there may have been too many barriers for her to become a teacher — especially with the small amount of money paraeducators make. But then she found out about the residency program through a teacher she was working with. The program pays a minimum salary of $35,000 a year and covers assessments, certifications and course materials. Residents pay only for their tuition, which is $2,000.
With Walla Walla's school year starting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, Wells said she was most excited to get to know students, build connections and advocate for student voices.
“I know that this is where I should be,” Wells said. “I always keep things my students give me, or I make sure I put their pictures up on the wall, like the class picture. It fills my heart. And this is the most rewarding thing to me.”
