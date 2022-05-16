By the end of the day on June 30, Guy Strot will say goodbye to the Dayton School District.
And perhaps that moment will bring an end, Strot hopes, to the tension and division that has come with his role as superintendent.
Strot tendered his resignation last month, letting the school board know he had accepted a superintendent and principal position with the Wishram School District in Klickitat County, on the Washington side of the Columbia River.
The new job will allow more of something he holds dear, and that is interacting with students every day, Strot said.
It’s an action that pays dividends, he said, and one he wishes he would have insisted on doing when he arrived here.
Stot came to Dayton from Kalama, Washington, bringing 14 years of education experience with him. His plan in February 2020 was to arrive ready to listen to staff, students and the community.
Instead, Strot was greeted with the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered classrooms and vastly truncated the in-person interactions he’d envisioned.
It put him in the unenviable position of having to follow and enforce public health and political policies for schools that were handed down from state officials. Still, Strot said, the school board was supportive and largely open to his recommendations on ways to handle the pandemic within the schools.
But he's also had to bring information to the board and school staff regarding another sort of pandemic — nearly 80 kids a year are “choicing out” of the Dayton School District, something that’s been going on for years, he said.
“The majority are going to Waitsburg or Walla Walla, a few are going to Starbuck and a small number are choosing online school. None of that number were in the home school stream,” Strot said.
“At $8,600 (in state funding) for each student, that adds up.”
In talking to kids who chose to attend school elsewhere, Strot said he heard most about the need to change the culture of the district, from working to address bullying to adding in more academic options.
Passing that information along did not make him a popular messenger, the superintendent said, "but when you have that many students leaving every year, changes have to be made.”
Strot has recommended the district implement the “CharacterStrong” program, designed to foster relationships between teaching staff, students and families. It also helps coach students to become emotionally balanced, successful people, the company, which was founded in 2016, says in marketing literature.
The emphasis is on growing and showing kindness through self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making.
“I think it will make a big difference in our schools," Strot said last week, noting the matter of school culture will come before the board at its regular meeting on Wednesday, May 18.
The CharacterStrong company was founded in the Tacoma area, Strot said.
“And it has taken off. Virtually every district in our area either has it or is moving to it. At its core, its a system where we help teach the students by the staff modeling the behavior. It also allows our staff and students to come together to make this a better place. Every single grade, from fifth grade up, has said ‘We want to make this a better place.’”
Taking himself out of the equation is one way to help the community he is leaving behind, Strot believes.
“Sometimes the messenger, the person who advocates for change, is not necessarily the best person to lead those changes.”
And nothing can happen without full support of the parents, the students and the staff. Plus the school board, he added.
“But they can’t do it by themselves. The staff can’t, the superintendent can’t. It has to be a community thing.”
Strot has also made a start on changing class and elective options, he said.
“There will be a variety of new classes, and we will be asking kids to choose their top ones. That will find out what the students want.”
Possibilities include agribusiness, physics, robotics, theater, strength and conditioning classes, he said, and Dayton’s secondary school will definitely be adding an art class.
Too, the plan is to expand offerings for students who want to dive into work right after high school.
“A kid who knows they don’t want a four-year degree can still have a goal, still make a plan for that,” Strot said.
Ideally, he feels, the board will hire an interim superintendent to start July 1. That gives the district more time to get applications returned. As well, Strot said, he recommends the position become a superintendent-principal job.
“I wanted that kind of position. That’s one of my strengths, and I should have been doing it. I should have been walking the halls. I should have been more involved with students from Day 1 … I think those students never got to know me, and I never got to know them.”
With hindsight, he would have waited a year to begin offering his observations of the district and suggestions for moving forward, the superintendent noted.
“I should have waited six to eight months to reach any conclusions. I should have spent more time seeing how we did things.”
Still, he noted, with that many students jumping the Dayton ship, it didn’t feel like there was time to spare.
Yet the biggest component of future success in Dayton is already there, Strot pointed out.
“The community can support the school district. They can support kids at athletic events. Think about being in the band at the basketball games, kids like to see people cheering them on,” he said.
“And volunteering in the school. We have 1,500 retired people here, and many of them would be an asset.”
Strot and his wife plan to do the same for their grandchildren, once the couple is again closer to family on the other side of the Cascades.
The distance between Dayton and Portland seems farther now, both in mileage and in his heart, Strot said.
“That became a bigger deal than I thought it would be when I took this job.”
Wishram, with a smaller base of about 70 students, will offer the chance to employ the lessons learned in Dayton, he added.
“I can meet the kids, see the kids and make a difference in their lives. The school has a strong leadership component. For better or worse, they don’t have an outright political divide like they do in Dayton. No one is going to school board meetings being on one side or the other.”
