Teachers who don't ordinarily focus on science, technology, engineering and math got their feet wet in early August and had a blast while pursuing 15 state-required STEM hours.
The local program in its second year here elicited strong positive responses from participating area K-12 instructors.
“As someone who is not a scientist, I was able to become one for a few days,” said Sara Moran, a K-5 Title 1 reading specialist at Davis Elementary School in College Place.
“One of the activities that we participated in was measuring the river's velocity using just a stopwatch and a tangerine. After comparing it to the recorded velocity done by the Washington State Department of Ecology, we were spot on,” Moran said.
“On a scale of 1-10, where 10 is the highest, I give this experience a 10. In all of my 25 years in education, this is by far the best professional development I have received,” said Andrea Valencia-Garcia.
The kindergarten bilingual educator at Walla Walla's Edison Elementary School added, “We had the opportunity to work with real scientists in the field, not a classroom. They made it applicable to us non-STEM teachers.
“I will now take this new learning and enthusiastically share it with my students. I want to encourage them to be curious and explore their surroundings while being good stewards of the land. This experience is definitely one of the highlights of my summer,” Valencia-Garcia said.
The clock hours are required for professional development and recertification.
Scientist and STEM education consultant Peggy Harris Willcuts said finding an engaging course poses a dilemma because teachers “don't know where to get those hours other than a science/math course that would either be uninteresting for them or too technical for their knowledge base.”
Willcuts, who retired in 2020 from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory/Batelle, was approached to design something similar to the work she did for 30 years while at the U.S. Department of Energy national laboratory, managed by the Department of Energy's Office of Science.
The main campus of the laboratory is in Richland, partnering teachers with scientists.
“I chose to do it with Tri-State Steelheaders because they are doing such incredible work in and around Walla Walla, and it seems nobody knows much about them or their work,” Willcutts said.
Their success with the program in summer 2021 led to offering it again from Aug. 1-4 this year.
As a result, 13 Walla Walla, College Place and Starbuck school district teachers earned the necessary hours.
Scientist Tracii Hickman and Willcutts teamed with Tri-State Steelheaders, where they also serve on the board of directors. Hickman is a retired fish biologist with the Umatilla National Forest.
Those more than three decades of teacher-scientist partnerships at PNNL went into developing the program. Willcuts’ doctoral research through Washington State University was on the program.
Other volunteers responsible for conducting the course are retired U.S. Forest Service marine and fisheries scientist and Tri-State Steelheaders board member Dave Crabtree, Walla Walla County Conservation District Mill Creek Project Manager Alison Crowley, Tri-State Steelheaders Executive Director Brian Burns and Alex Lau, a member of the Tri-State Steelheaders and education coordinator.
“It’s clearly a passion project for all of us,” Willcuts said.
Since 2019, the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction requires all kindergarten-grade 12 teachers renewing their teaching certificate to complete the clock hours.
Teachers stepped into the Walla Walla River while learning characteristics of water quality, macro-invertebrates and habitat of the riparian areas surrounding the river and how that impacts salmon health, Willcuts said.
On Aug. 1 at SonBridge, in College Place, Burns talked about Tri-State Steelheaders and gave teachers a scenario to solve by collecting data during two days in the field. They began learning about salmon and their lifecycle as well as the Salmon in Schools program led by Lau, who provides tanks, salmon eggs and classroom lessons in 21 schools in Dayton, Dixie, Starbuck, Touchet, Waitsburg, Walla Walla and Pomeroy.
Nikki Sather, a research scientist in the Coastal Ecosystems Group at PNNL in Sequim, Washington, developed a game used when teaching about the lifecycle, predators, prey and habitat of salmon.
Alison Colotelo, a project manager in the Ecology Group at PNNL in Tri-Cities, discussed on Zoom the fish tagging process and led teachers through a game to understand how scientists can see the path a salmon takes by the minerals laid down in the ear bones of that fish recovered after it has spawned and died. “Totally amazing,” Willcuts said.
On Aug. 2-3, teachers divided into three groups at the Swegel Road entrance to the Walla Walla River just south of Whitman Mission. Rotating from station to station, they took data on the habitat/riparian area around the water, velocity, pebble composition, chemistry and depth of the water and the macro-invertebrates — small animals without backbones, such as stoneflies, caddisflies, damselflies, dragonflies, scuds and midges.
During some part of their life cycle, they live on and under submerged logs, rocks and aquatic plants on the beds of rivers and streams. “All of these factors indicate the health of the waterway,” Willlcuts said.
Teachers used the data in their final presentation on Aug. 4. Aug. 4 at Wildwood Park shelter: Each team reported what they discovered about the health of the Walla Walla River and their recommendations for mitigation given the limited data they recorded.
The group progressed into the Mill Creek at Roosevelt Street and heard about engineering that went into developing panels being placed along the channel and why they will support fish passage.
Back at Wildwood Park, they gave an evaluation of the week and learned about the impact it made on the teachers and the scientists. “Such good stuff,” Willcuts said.
“This was a great opportunity to work with very knowledgeable scientists and other educators of different disciplines,” said Keven Peck, who teaches digital photography/career technical education and is the Fine Arts Department head at Walla Walla High School.
“The activities were engaging and thought-provoking without being intimidating. Participants walked away with a new understanding of the salmon life cycle and the critical human intervention necessary,” Peck said.
“I learned so much this week about the local Walla Walla watershed and our river/stream health. I have a new appreciation for our local waters and salmon,” Moran said.
For more about this program, contact Tri-State Steelheaders at 509-529-3543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.