Behavioral issues among students — including elementary-age students — is a growing concern, a group of staff, teachers and students told Walla Walla School Board members.
Stories of young students biting, kicking and punching, and even knocking over tables, were told during a special board meeting Tuesday, Nov. 29, that lasted about 2½ hours.
Results from a survey of teachers conducted earlier this school year were revealed and showed that behavioral issues were a concern of many teachers.
These results show teachers mostly feel their school has agreed-upon expectations of behavior and that those are actively taught by staff and teachers.
Teachers are less convinced, however, that their school “formally communicated with families about expected student behaviors at school,” as teachers gravitated more toward the response that “this is partially in place at our school.”
The survey defined three categories of behavioral issues. Tier 1 issues are day-to-day behavior issues that are “most often able to be redirected in the classroom or other settings such as disruptions, failure to follow direction.”
Tier 2 issues are “moderate to severe behaviors that often necessitate individual behavior and/or incentive plans.”
Finally, Tier 3 refers to larger problems that are “highly disruptive” and “often require removal and/or referral to administration.”
Survey results show teachers in Walla Walla Public Schools are mainly concerned with Tier 2 issues, followed by Tier 3.
Berney Elementary Principal Michelle Carpenter told the U-B that outbursts from young students are becoming more common.
“I would definitely say behavior is more heightened than it has been in the last five years,” Carpenter said. “(We are seeing) more disrespectful behavior, more defiance. Differently explosive behaviors in some of our younger kids.
“Behavior tells us something. Usually if they are having big feelings, then they have big reactions. That can mean hitting and kicking and screaming.”
Carpenter said there are several factors that are the cause.
“I think there are a lot of outside things that we don’t have control over,” she said. “Parenting. COVID didn’t help us, keeping everyone sheltered. Technology has hurt us. Kids having their own cellphones, playing video games, watching things, rather than having to interact and solve problems with each other.”
The Washington Post reported in July that schools are reporting such issues nationwide.
While the student behavioral problem grows, so does the nationwide teacher shortage because teachers continue to leave the profession.
The latter, local teacher union president Keith Swanson said, has not hit Walla Walla.
“Districts are relying on emergency subs who aren’t fully credentialed to sit in on lessons,” Swanson said. “Luckily in Walla Walla and College Place, we have been able to keep those challenges at bay when it comes to staffing, but the challenges on teachers are growing.”
Carpenter said she doesn’t think the behavioral issue will cause her school to lose teachers.
“We do have a lot of preventive and reactive strategies in place,” she said. “And they certainly help. The demands are higher than ever, and it is exhausting. But I think we do a good job of trying to make sure we balance and acknowledge how people are feeling and respond to that.”
Behavior issues among older students discussed included absences, vaping and drug use.
A few middle and high school students were invited to share their opinions at Tuesday’s meeting. Students brought up concerns that administrators are focused on discipline and punishment and not on support when issues come up. They also said they don’t feel heard by school leadership at times.
Others at the meeting discussed intervention, the benefit of teaching behavioral expectations during transitional kindergarten and better student support.
While no action was taken and a concrete strategy to address the issue was absent from the meeting, Carpenter thought the session was worthwhile.
“I think it’s important for the board to have a clear picture and talk to everyone involved,” she said. “If we don’t talk about it, we can’t help improve it.”
She said beginning to solve the problem will require everyone to be on board.
Although the meeting was open to the public, there was no strong parent presence. Only one community member attended.
“I think this has to be an entire community project,” Carpenter said. “We need resources for our young families. We need mentors in our schools. We need volunteers. It’s all about relationships for kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.