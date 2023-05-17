Early results from Oregon's special election on Tuesday, May 16, are showing a low voter turnout, with the six Athena-Weston and Milton-Freewater school board candidates leading their races.
Each candidate is currently only challenged by a small number of write-in candidates, all of whom have garnered a low number of votes.
Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. As of Wednesday, May 17, 6,286 votes had been counted. Umatilla County has a total of 48,682 registered voters.
Kim Lindell, the county’s elections manager, said all ballots would be accounted for within 21 days, or by Tuesday, June 6.
Lindell said just under 13% of registered voters have voted so far, and with the election being mail-in only, she did not know how much more that number will rise.
"Last year, the Legislature changed it ... so we have a seven-day period that we can accept ballots that have a postmark of Election Day or before,” Lindell said. “I had expected about a 25% turnout, and we ended up with 12.9%. I don’t know if people held their ballots until the weekend or Monday, or whether there just wasn’t any interest.”
In Athena-Weston and Milton-Freewater school districts, three seats are up for election in each district, which includes five incumbents and one newcomer. None of the candidates faced opposition. However, each race has garnered a small number of votes for write-in candidates.
Athena-Weston School Board
School Board Chair Scott Rogers currently has 299 votes, or 99.34% of the vote. Two votes have been counted for write-in candidates. Rogers serves in the Zone 3 position and has been on the school board since 2011.
At-large member Marty Graham, who has been on the school board since 2015, is sitting at 303 votes, or 99.34% of the vote. Two votes have been counted for write-in candidates.
Rebecca Bond, the election’s only newcomer, is running for the Zone 4 seat that is currently held by Shannon Hoehna. Hoehna’s term is not up until 2025, but she is stepping down this year. Bond has received 309 votes so far, or 99.36% of the vote. Two votes have been counted for write-in candidates.
Milton-Freewater School Board
Kathy Silva, who has been on the school board since 2015 and serves in Position 7, had garnered 632 votes as of Wednesday, or 99.22% of the vote. Five votes have been counted for write-in candidates.
Claudia Limon, who joined the school board in 2019, is running for reelection to Position 1, and so far has 596 votes, or 99% of the vote. Six votes have been counted for write-in candidates.
Kelly Kessler, also an incumbent, has received 630 votes for Position 5, with five votes counted for write-in candidates.
Other races
Tami Sloan, who is running for a seat on the Milton-Freewater Water Control board of directors, has received 465 votes, or 99.57% of the vote. Two votes have been counted for write-in candidates. Sloan was the only candidate who filed for the Position 1 spot despite two positions being available. The Position 2 spot has received 39 write-in votes so far.
David Morris and Virginia Triebwasser are each running for the Milton-Freewater Valley Ambulance District. Morris, who is running for Position 1, has received 641 votes, or 99.53% of the vote, with three votes for write-in candidates. Triebwasser, who is running for Position 2, has received 608 votes, or 99.18% of the vote, with five votes for write-in candidates.
The Weston-Athena Memorial Hall Park & Recreation District has three seats up for election and drew only one candidate. Karen Albert, of Athena, is a current board member and has received 320 votes, or 100% of the vote. The Position 2 and Position 4 spots did not have any candidates file, but have received 34 and 25 write-in votes, respectively.
