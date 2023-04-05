Walla Walla School District announced on Tuesday, April 4, that Walla Walla High School Assistant Principal Robert Ahrens will be the new director of the Walla Walla Online, Opportunity and Homelink programs.
Ahrens will replace Tom Porter, who is retiring in December. Ahrens will begin his new role in July and work with Porter until December.
Previously, Ahrens served as assistant principal at Pioneer Middle School and taught science for 19 years at Wa-Hi. He taught math for four years at Sunnyside High School and holds national board certification in science.
“His experience, positive attitude, work ethic, and strong relationships were the perfect fit for our current and expanding programs,” said Superintendent Wade Smith.
Walla Walla Online is a tuition-free, online public school option for K-12 students within the district. The Opportunity program is an off-site learning program that gives high school seniors — especially fifth- and sixth-year seniors — more options for earning credits.
Ahrens will also help spearhead the return of the Homelink program, which is set to resume this fall. The program, which provides supplemental curriculum and instruction to home-school families, ended in 2015 due to declining enrollment and low state funding.
“I am ready to take on a more formal leadership role within the district and I am excited by the flexibility and options that Opportunity, WW Online and the new online ASU program offer for our students,” said Ahrens. “I think that the Alternative Learning Education setting fits well with who I am as a leader and human being.”
