College Place School District will welcome a new school resource officer this fall after going without one for the 2022-23 school year.
The school resource officer program was put on hiatus for the past school year because of a shortage of police officers in the College Place Police Department, according to a school district news release issued Thursday, Sept. 14.
The new resource officer, Andrew Schild, will support Davis Elementary School, Sager Middle School and College Place High School with a regular police presence during the 2023-24 school year.
“Our district has continued to take the stance that we have to continue to enhance safety measures in our schools,” Superintendent Jim Fry said. “Our schools have world-class safety technology and welcoming back the SRO position alongside our campus support will only make our schools safer.”
During the year without a resource officer, the district added a "campus support" position at Sager Middle School and College Place High School as a stopgap after the loss of the program. The campus support ensured exterior doors were locked, security cameras were monitored and provided support concerning bullying, attendance, dress code and crises.
The campus support position will continue into this school year as an added layer of safety along with the resource officer. Schild will begin his position on Monday, Sept. 25.
“I am proud of our excellent working relationship with the College Place Police Department,” Fry said. “Chief Troy Tomaras continues to make our schools a focus of safety for his department, and we are grateful.”
