Registration is still open for the Walla Walla Branch of the American Association of University Women’s Great Explorations event on May 14, said member Kay Schisler in a release.
The “You Belong Here” hands-on science, technology, engineering and math/STEM adventure is free for local seventh- and eighth-grade girls.
Fifteen workshops will be offered at Walla Walla High School, 800 Abbott Road, covering such topics as rocket science, 3D printing, coding, backyard BnB’s, dentistry as art, the May 15 lunar eclipse and veterinary medicine. Lunch is included.
Online registration at gewallawalla.com is preferred, but mailed registration forms will also be accepted until workshops are full.
For more details, contact Carol Morgan at 520-9977 or email questions to gewallawalla@gmail.com.
Great Explorations sponsors are AAUW, Walla Walla and College Place Public Schools and the YWCA. Financial support is received from J.L Stubblefield Trust, Yancey P. Winans Testamentary Trust, Mary Garner Esary Trust, George T. Welch Testamentary Trust, and Clara and Art Bald Trust. Additional recognition goes to 21st Century Programs in the College Place and Walla Walla school districts and Wa-Hi Principal Ron Higgins.
Full disclosure: I’m a member of AAUW.
— Annie Charnley Eveland
