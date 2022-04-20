Registration has opened for Camp College Place, a new youth summer program hosted by the local school district for College Place residents currently enrolled in kindergarten through fourth grade.
The camp will include games, sports, arts and other activities for local kids and is one of three summer youth programs that the city of College Place funded with money from the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 stimulus package.
The program will run 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday from June 21 to Aug. 19, with both full-day and half-day programs available.
Registration costs $30 per week for full-day enrollment and $15 per week for half days, and transportation through the school district is available.
The camp, hosted at Sager Middle School, will have a variety of structured indoor and outdoor activities. Space is limited, and enrollment is on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, contact camp director Jesus Leon at jleon@cpps.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.