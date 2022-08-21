MILTON-FREEWATER — School officials in this small agricultural town are moving forward into the new school year by looking back at yesterday.
There was a time, not long ago, that communities such as Milton-Freewater revolved around its schools, meaning families were familiar and comfortable inside the buildings and with teachers and other staff.
Superintendent Aaron Duff said his school board is determined to reset the environment to reflect that environment again.
To that end, the Milton-Freewater Unified School District is adding to its push to reduce barriers between school and home and engage with parents as a primary way to connect kids to their education.
The effort began two years ago at McLoughlin High School, in a program overseen by Amanda Noirot, director of federal programs and bilingual education for the district.
While building closures during the first part of the COVID-19 pandemic makes the data fuzzier to suss out, having dedicated family and student outreach specialists yielded notable results for high school kids in that time, Duff said.
“Nationwide you see a loss of engagement from elementary to middle school and middle to high school.”
That comes from both students and their parents, particularly when there are language hurdles and more, he said.
The district decided to direct resources toward the challenge and hire staff to build and be bridges between home and school life for middle- and high-schoolers.
“It’s a big change, going from one or two teachers in elementary grades to seven or eight,” Duff said.
“We want someone checking on them. Not just someone students can check in with, but someone who will actively check on them. Someone looking out for them, to be out on the playground with students,” the school chief said.
Historically that role was usually fulfilled by a teacher, he said. Now, however, “we have maxed out teachers,” and what time they do have for extra communication must be reserved for the students most in need of such specialized help.
That leaves Noirot’s team and new hires Angel Palacios and Rico Graham to be liaisons between family and faculty.
Noirot said the district’s understanding that more effort was needed to bring families to the table began over the past few years through surveys taken at school and community events.
Parents, many of whom are learning English, shared that they didn’t feel very welcome inside the facilities and that they were sometimes scared of the education system.
The political tenor of the nation has been a contributing factor as immigration and the rights of immigrants rises up again and again in national conversations, Noirot explained.
“School doesn’t necessarily feel like a safe space. What does it mean, for example, when you have to share certain information with school officials?”
In her 15 years working in the district and as a parent, Noirot has seen the changes Duff speaks of, she said.
“Like, kids love school at the elementary level. But something happens in secondary school. I really want to see them still loving school … If we don’t have a solid team with families, we’re going to lose kids.”
She developed the family outreach program for the district by borrowing from InterMountain Educational Service District’s model of sending staff door-to-door to Latino families to ask what help is needed, “in a very warm and loving manner,” Noirot said.
“I thought, ‘This is what I need for Milton-Freewater specifically, for all our families.’ Is the kid not getting out of bed in the morning after the parents go to work? Can they not catch the bus for some reason, and do they need a ride to school? We needed someone comfortable around parents, someone willing to stick their neck out and with thick enough skin to take it.”
It became clear this needed to be a dual role, funded by state education dollars.
Thus Graham, who grew up in Walla Walla and attended college there and in Spokane, will support Central Middle School kids as a student success coach inside the building, attending to issues such as grade drops, hygiene concerns and falling asleep in class. His office will offer a setting for students to catch up on work, Noirot said.
Palacios will be calling and visiting parents of both Central and Mac-Hi students, adding in the piece teachers were once tasked with but that can add hours onto the daily workday.
He’s ready, Palacios said last week.
He grew up in Milton-Freewater and is equally comfortable in English and Spanish. A 2010 graduate of Mac-Hi, he’s working on degrees in applied science and business management at Walla Walla Community College.
But it’s wrestling coaching he’s done in the community that gives him the biggest advantage, Palacios believes.
“I have dealt with a lot of the kids and their families. Like making sure their grades are good before they can compete. I’ve reached out to the parents and talked to them.”
He’s been in that uncomfortable spot of correcting information presented to a mom or dad by a child or facing an attitude of “my child can do no wrong,” Palacios said with a laugh.
It helps that he is naturally easy-going and has full support from school administrators, he said.
If, by the end of the year, a child has attended 95% of all school days, he will have reached his goal, Palacios said.
“That is huge. I’ve heard if kids are there that much of the time, they will earn a C average.”
These new positions will help the district return to a small-school mentality, Duff said. “Where every staff knows every kid.”
The Milton-Freewater schools will also be looking harder at ways to foster an environment of care, such as doing visual checks of who could use a new backpack or might need some extra services.
As well, the district instituted ways to introduce students to new school building as they move up — dedicated days to figure out lockers and layouts without the pressure of older students watching.
It’s more adult support all the way around, Duff said — going to the kid instead of waiting for the kid to come to you.
“This year will be really great,” he predicted. “And we will have all the kids at once.”
