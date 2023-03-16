Walla Walla School District officials are working to change a bill that — if passed — could make it difficult for many children to stay in the transitional kindergarten program at the Center for Children and Families.
Transitional kindergarten programs have been authorized by the state for several Washington school districts. The programs are meant to assist children who are under 5 years old and may need additional preparation for kindergarten, because they are either developmentally delayed or have not had access to high-quality preschool learning.
House Bill 1550, which aims to establish statewide guidelines for transitional kindergarten programs, already has passed through the state House of Representatives and is currently in committee in the state Senate.
“There are a few representatives who are worried that there’s not boundaries around this or anything explicitly in statute that allows OSPI (Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction) to approve this,” said Walla Walla Superintendent Wade Smith. “In trying to codify this program in language, many of our legislators have tried their best, but they’re missing some really key things as they try to put on paper what a transitional kindergarten program would look like.”
Smith recently testified before legislators in an attempt to get some changes made to the bill.
“Whenever you try to put things like that on paper and describe what it looks like, it’s often more complex than one would assume,” Smith said. “So we just want to make sure that if this bill goes through that they don’t inadvertently hurt programs like Walla Walla who have already established a very successful program and operated it for multiple years.”
The bill also prompted Gov. Jay Inslee’s visit to the Center for Children and Families on Tuesday, March 14. He said the center in Walla Walla had been successful and should be replicated across the state.
“I think Walla Walla is a leader that other communities can look at,” Inslee said. “You look at the success helping young people with the homelessness crisis — they’ve been as successful as any community in the state. You look at the integration of multiple systems here … those things are really visionary.”
Inslee also discussed the lack of housing for children and their families and his proposal of a voter referendum which would allow the state to incur $4 billion in bonded indebtedness over the next six years. The funds would be spent on fighting homelessness and would not include a tax or fee increase.
“One of the reasons we’re here in Walla Walla is to get these kids housing, because a lot of these kids are having housing challenges,” Inslee said. “So I’m really hopeful the legislature this year will help with housing, which will help with this enterprise as well.”
Brent Cummings, director of early learning and family engagement, said Walla Walla County had more than 2,000 children under 5 years old but only 1,400 licensed preschool slots.
“That’s about 800 to 900 kids who don’t have opportunities for a high-quality preschool,” Cummings said. “So you can see here the vitality of how this center helps meet that need.”
Smith said he would likely testify before legislators again next Tuesday, March 21, and is optimistic that the bill, which was sponsored by the House appropriations committee, will be changed.
“Unless they address those matters, it would be about a half-million-dollar shortfall from what we currently receive from the state to fund the program,” Smith said. “I believe in my heart and in their hearts too that they don’t want to impact a program like Walla Walla. Both chairs — (Rep. Tana) Senn and (Rep. Sharon) Santos — have personally been to Walla Walla and seen the amazing impact.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.