Several public schools in Walla Walla reported receiving possible threatening phone calls on the morning of Wednesday, May 10, which were later thought to be a hoax.
Walla Walla High School, Lincoln High School and Prospect Point Elementary were all put into secure building procedures on Wednesday morning, May 10, after receiving calls about possible threats of violence.
Mark Higgins, director of communications, said the district currently is unable to release additional information about the nature of the threats.
Similar calls were made to schools in Columbia and Whitman counties as well as Pullman and Clarkston school districts.
Walla Walla Police investigated the situation, which the district said appeared to be a "swatting hoax."
A Walla Walla police spokesperson was unavailable for comment.
“The secure building procedures have been lifted at all schools and everyone is safe,” Higgins said at 11 a.m. Wednesday. “These hoaxing incidents greatly disrupt school and cause deep concern for everyone involved. We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation during these difficult situations.”
