Editor's note: This story has been updated to correctly identify the Family in Transition grant to help offset fines for students who are homeless. A story that appeared on Page A1 on Friday, June 2, misidentified the grant.
A fundraising effort recently began in Walla Walla to help graduating high school seniors pay their outstanding fines, although it was sparked by misleading information that unpaid fines would affect students’ ability to graduate.
“No student is denied graduation or access to their official transcripts,” said Superintendent Wade Smith in a statement that has since been shared on Facebook. “The only item we temporarily hold is the ceremonial paper diploma they pick up a month after graduation.”
Smith wrote a statement in response to an influx of community donations and a post on the Walla Walla Cares Facebook page that inaccurately said some seniors would be denied graduation because of outstanding fines.
Liz Eff, a Walla Walla High School parent, started the fundraising effort after her son failed to pay a fine and was worried he would not be allowed to attend a school dance. She also learned the district holds diplomas if no effort has been made to pay off outstanding fines.
While her son was able to pay the fine, Eff said she became concerned that many students may be unable to pay theirs.
“I felt like it was kind of problematic for the kids who can’t pay,” Eff said. “A lot of kids are probably the first ones to graduate (in their family) and that’s really disheartening.”
However, Smith later confirmed that not only will no students be kept from graduating based on the status of their fines, but the district already has several mechanisms in place to help students and families who might struggle to pay their fines.
“The district works closely with every family and their individual circumstances and often works out individual payment schedules, accommodations and possible fee waivers depending on the circumstances,” Smith wrote in the statement that was later posted to the Walla Walla Cares Facebook page.
In 2018, the school board voted to eliminate all fees, including technology fees, art fees, P.E. fees, dance fees, band fees, sports participation fees and several others.
However, there are still items such as textbooks, library books and athletic uniforms that are expected to be returned at the end of each year. If they are not returned, the student is fined until the item is returned or the fine is paid.
Smith said the district understands not everyone can pay their fines and that the district maintains Family in Transition grant resources to offset fines for students who are homeless. Smith also developed the Adopt-A-Blue Devil fund in 2017 with United Way.
The program allows employees and community members to sign up for automatic payroll deductions to benefits students who need it. GESA Credit Union later joined the project with a branded credit card program, which means every card swipe results in a contribution to the program.
Anyone can make a one-time donation to the fund at any time or can sign up online for a monthly payroll deduction. To donate, visit tinyurl.com/yeux4mn3.
“As was communicated, students and their families were not required to pay the entire fine, only to communicate their plans,” Smith said. “As a result, no student has been denied access to attend a high school dance, and in fact we have experienced record attendance at recent events. To date, this incentive has resulted in the return of nearly $11,000 worth of outstanding textbooks, library books and athletic gear in recent weeks.”
