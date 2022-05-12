MILTON-FREEWATER — Sarah Ensunsa will take the principal’s desk at Ferndale Elementary School for the 2022-2023 school year.
The Milton-Freewater Unified School District announced the move earlier this month after current Principal Don Davis tendered his resignation.
Ensunsa has been assistant principal at Gib Olinger Elementary School and will now head the district’s intermediate school for fourth and fifth-graders beginning July 1, Superintendent Aaron Duff said last week.
Ensunsa grew up in Eastern Oregon and graduated from McLoughlin High School.
Her focus has always been on education, and after getting a teaching degree, Ensunsa knew she wanted to return to and live in her home region.
In 1999, she got a job teaching third grade in the district, where she has also been a reading-intervention specialist and migrant summer school coordinator.
Ensunsa lives in Milton-Freewater with her husband and three daughters. The family enjoys hiking, gardening and the outdoors.
Duff said Ensunsa is looking forward to many more years of working with the children and families of the Milton-Freewater Unified School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.