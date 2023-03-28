The Educational Service District (ESD) 123 has announced a new mobile audiology clinic that will provide ongoing hearing evaluations in 23 school districts across the region, including Walla Walla, beginning in April.
Betsy Schluge, ESD’s director of audiological services, says the mobile clinic is a result of a shortage of pediatric audiologists who accept public health insurance.
"We seem to have a population of children with hearing loss in addition to being underserved with the appropriate infrastructure like pediatric audiology,” Schluge said. “That sort of widens the gap of the need.”
The clinic will travel to schools and community sites across the region Monday through Wednesday of every week as requested. Each Thursday, the clinic will be stationed at the ESD 123 main campus in Pasco.
Craig Bailey, ESD 123’s special services director, said ESD hopes to identify hearing problems in children early so it doesn’t hurt their academic achievement.
“The goal of providing these services earlier to children is to help offset the adverse effects of poor hearing on academic achievement and language development,” Bailey said. “We recognize that when children have adequate hearing, their learning potentials are much improved.”
Services will come at no cost for students with an Individualized Education Program plan or students who are covered by Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, which protects students with disabilities. For other students, initial comprehensive evaluations will come at cost to the districts.
Schluge said if a family or school has concerns about a child’s hearing, the first step will be trying to get them into a community clinic. She said families’ health insurance usually covers audiology.
“If for some reason the family does not have insurance or there are ongoing concerns of hearing loss, like if the child has failed repeated hearing screenings, then the school would have to approve a referral and submit it to us,” Schluge said.
Any school that wants to request a visit from the mobile clinic can complete a referral form on the ESD website at bit.ly/3FWmYmi. Families that have concerns about their child’s hearing can also submit an inquiry online at bit.ly/3ZlSTDP.
Schluge said when services begin in April, Walla Walla will likely be one of the clinic’s first sites to get a visit.
“We have a lot of families in our birth to 3 program in Walla Walla,” Schluge said. “It’s kind of that 2- to 3-year-old range which kind of clogs and creates the bottleneck because there’s so many kids with speech delay that need a hearing evaluation.”
