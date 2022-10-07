The Milton-Freewater Unified School District is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for its new STEAM building at 5:45 p.m. Monday.
STEAM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics, is similar to STEM education, but includes the arts.
The new building will be in the grounds between McLoughlin High School and Central Middle School. It will serve students of both schools.
The new building will house four 1,400-squarfoot classrooms.
Superintendent Aaron Duff said the district aims for each middle school student to take at least one STEAM class before high school.
