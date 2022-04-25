MILTON-FREEWATER — Too many students for the space available is not a terrible problem for a public school district to have.
But it does need resolution in one way or another, and Milton-Freewater Unified School District officials have decided to start construction of a new STEAM building to meet the needs of students at Central Middle School and McLoughlin High School.
With enrollment holding steady here, the two schools are running out of room, Superintendent Aaron Duff said recently.
“There’s nowhere to add more classrooms at the junior high and high school.”
That reality coincided with another. Like other education districts, Milton-Freewater has received federal COVID-19 dollars under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
Such grants are meant to help mitigate the impacts the pandemic has had on K-12 students, educators and families. Some districts are using the money to speed up learning recovery, to address students’ social and emotional well-being, to draw missing students and their families back into the education system and to give teachers more tools to create personalized instruction.
The Milton-Freewater school board determined that investing in STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and math — classes offered the right mix of opportunities for this district, Duff said.
Expanding classroom space with a permanent building that will be located between both schools checks several boxes, including putting those populations together in a way that helps prepare the younger students for when they head to Mac-Hi, he said.
Elsewhere in Oregon, a number of school districts have used ESSER money to buy portable classrooms to get more space. However, the Milton-Freewater school board has historically tried to limit the use of temporary structures, Duff said.
“We want longevity. Taxpayers want something that lasts 100 years. Portables are temporary settings; that’s not a way this district is moving.”
Plans call for the project to begin in September, with a goal of opening the STEAM building to students the following fall. With materials and labor shortages, it is impossible to know final costs, Duff said, but the tab will fall between $2 million to $3 million for a building of about 8,400 square feet.
Inside those walls will be four large classrooms with lab space, storage areas, restrooms and a pottery kiln room.
The district had to first get its grant application approved by state officials, then the grant money needs to be used by a certain time, Duff said.
Board members have been discussing the idea for about a year now, given the tight space that has limited the number of electives — those are the classes that often keep kids more engaged with and enrolled in school — that could be offered, he said.
“There’s such a need … And, in looking at our strategic plan, we added that STEAM class. It’s one class with all those components.”
Such curriculum folds in projects that engage the brain in any number of ways. Building windmills, learning robotics, using stop-motion technology for videos, creating out of clay and more teaches resilience, problem solving, collaboration, increases engagement and motivation and increases critical thinking, experts say.
Duff agrees and believes the inevitable connection between middle- and high-schoolers interacting as they work sweetens the idea even more.
“We have great staff who build that connection. We just need to have the kids.”
