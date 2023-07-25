The Milton-Freewater Area Foundation recently announced the award of $22,400 in scholarships to several area high school seniors and college students for the 2023-24 school year.
“Each student demonstrated exceptional individual achievement, responsibility and intrinsic motivation,” the announcement read. “We are proud to support and uplift these students in their efforts to pursue higher education.”
Three students were awarded the Earl & Lela Frazier Scholarship, which is for students planning to major in a medical subject. They are Estrellita Badillo ($1,000), Peyton Bergevin ($500) and Sydney Gilmore ($1,000).
The Vesta Bascom Scholarship, for graduates of Oregon State High School with a 3.5 GPA, was awarded to five recipients: Guadalupe Hernandez-Gomez ($2,000), Laura Ortiz ($1,000), Andrea Diaz ($1,000), Dilraj Kaur ($1,000) and Abby Richwine ($1,000).
One student, Ethan Jones, was awarded the $3,000 J.H. Bernice & Pat Murphy Scholarship for McLaughlin High School graduates pursuing an agriculture major. Jones was also the sole recipient of the G.B. Pesciallo Memorial Agriculture Scholarship ($750) and the Edwin Hart Coe Scholarship ($1,000).
The Milton-Freewater Area Foundation General Scholarship, for residents of Milton-Freewater or nearby areas, was awarded to six students: Lauryn Bergevin ($500), Anm ol Sandhu ($500), Gilberto Badillo ($1,000), Victor Garcia ($500), Roga Hernandez ($500) and Lauryn Riney ($500).
Roga Hernandez and Victor Garcia also received the Joyce & Duane Plyter "Dirty Jobs" Scholarship for $500, which is for Mac-Hi graduates pursuing a vocational or workforce program at a community college, technical college or equivalent institution.
One student, Emma Leber, was awarded the Nathan Allen Jay and Juanita Hope Jay Scholarship for $1,000, which is for Mac-Hi graduates with a minimum 3.5 GPA attending Whitman College, Lewis & Clark College or a community college in Oregon, Washington or Idaho.
Leslie Diaz was the only recipient of the John O. Hendricks Scholarship for $300. Diaz also received the Joyce & Duane Plyter Scholarship for $300 along with Isabella Esparza-Clark, who was the sole recipient of the Tom Hinton Scholarship for $350.
The Mac-Hi 2016 Scholarship was awarded to Ashley Jones for $1,000, which is for students who attended Mac-Hi all four years of high school and participated in 4-H or the FFA with at least 100 hours of community service.
Bria Brownie was the only student awarded the Grady & Elizabeth Phillips Scholarship for $1,000, which is for Mac-Hi graduates attending Walla Walla Community College or Blue Mountain Community College with a major in nursing or biology.
More information about the Milton-Freewater Area Foundation and its scholarships is available at mfcda.org.
