Walla Walla High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Blue Devil cadets hosted their annual military ball on May 21 to celebrate their successes over the school year and honor their achievements.
The cadet senior class of 2022 organized the evening program, including a buffet dinner and receiving line led by Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Tony Marrero, senior Army instructor; Sgt. 1st Class Mark Mebes, Army instructor and rifle team coach; and Blue Devil Battalion commander, cadet Lt. Col. Maxwell Wooster.
A number of awards were presented.
SAI Leadership Award: Tristan Ek, Aviella Wilson, Raquelle Justice and McKenna Hart.
JROTC Distinguished Service Award: Hannah Goin, Micah Vawter, Gerardo Soto and Maxwell Wooster.
JROTC Academic Excellence Award: Kaden Kerr.
Reserve Officers Association Award: Wyatt Hutson.
Military Order of the Purple Heart: Claire Wooster.
82d Airborne Division Award: Sara Justice.
Association of the U.S. Army Award: Noah Ellison.
Daughters of the American Revolution JROTC Medal: Karlye Thomas.
Sons of the American Revolution Award: Tristan Corn.
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War: Joseph Schille.
American Veterans ROTC Recognition Award: Ezra Calvert.
American Legion Scholastic Excellence Award: Benjamin Nelson.
Military Excellence: Maximus Malone
Marksmanship: Tristan Scott.
Veterans of Foreign Wars JROTC Citation and Award: Shandra Fine.
Military Order of the World Wars JROTC Award of Merit: Angela Lindsey.
Combat Veterans International Award: Chanze Martz.
Military Order of Daedalians: Nicole Hicks.
Non-Commissioned Officers Association Award: Rosilyn Duckworth.
Mike Dunham Distinguished Leadership Award: Maxwell Wooster and Nicole Hicks.
Commander’s Commendation Medal: Alicia Apodaca and Isabel Dalan.
Distinguished Cadet Award: Kaden Kerr.
Master Sgt. Gerald Taylor Scholarships: Cassidy Hanson, Nicole Hicks and Maxwell Wooster.
Scottish Rite of Freemasonry JROTC Achievement Award: Kaden Kerr.
Superior Cadet and Military Order of the World Wars: Kairi Kincheloe, Zuzim Garcia, Benjamin Nelson and Cassidy Hanson.
Finally, the Blue Devil Battalion chain of command and staff for the graduating class of 2023 was announced and included company commanders, all who will be cadet 1st lieutenants: Aviella Wilson, Zuzim Garcia, Micah Vawter, Tristan Ek, Angela Lindsey and Janae Helm.
Company 1st sits. will be Chanze Martz, Thaddeus Griffith, Wyatt Block, Phinehas Kerr, Octavio Osorio and Lana Schaff.
Drill team commanders will be cadet 1st. Sgt. Thad Griffith, Unarmed Drill Team; cadet 1st Sgt. Phinehas Kerr, Individual Armed Exhibition Drill Team; and cadet Sgt. Hannah Goin, Armed Drill Team.
Next year’s executive officer will be cadet Maj. Maximus Malone; S1 (Personnel): cadet Capt. Tristan Scott; S2 (Security & Intelligence): cadet Capt. Noah Ellison; S3 (Operations & Training): cadet Capt. Raquelle Justice; Assistant S3 (Operations): cadet 2nd Lt. Damien Wilson; S4 (Logistics & Supply): cadet Capt. Rosilyn Duckworth; S5 (Public Affairs): cadet Capt. Haven Brackner; S6 (Technology): cadet Capt. Makayla McDole; S8 (Recruiting and Activities): cadet Capt. Kimberly Tangman. The battalion rifle marksmanship officer and rifle Team captain will be cadet Capt. Benjamin Nelson.
The final two promotions were for the Battalion Command Team. These two leaders are the senior officer and non-commissioned officer who together represent the entire command and are responsible for everything the organization does or fails to do.
The command sergeant major will be cadet Gerardo Soto, who will also command Color Guard No. 2 and the Battalion Fitness Team.
The next Blue Devil Cadet Battalion commander will be cadet Lt. Col. Kaden Kerr, who will also command Color Guard No. 1.
The next major JROTC event was the program’s annual review and change of command ceremony on Wednesday, May 25, at Walla Walla High School soccer field. This was the final formal JROTC cadet event for the senior class of 2022.
JROTC’s mission is to coach cadets to be better citizens. They learn military history, precision drill and ceremonies, marksmanship and leadership skills. The Wa-Hi Blue Devil Cadet Battalion competes in drill competitions and marksmanship events around the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.