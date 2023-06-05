McLoughlin High School’s class of 2023 overcame many obstacles, including a global pandemic and a year of remote learning, to finally walk across the stage Saturday, June 3, and receive diplomas at graduation.
The 102nd Mac-Hi class comprises 115 highly-accomplished students, including two valedictorians and four salutatorians. Thirteen students graduated with high honors, meaning they had a GPA of 3.75 or higher. Nine graduated with honors, meaning they had between a 3.5 and 3.74 GPA.
Principal Mario Uribe Saldaña said the class had performed excellently despite the many challenges that came their way during high school.
“You are like water weaving the challenges life has placed before you,” he said.
The class that graduated Saturday began distance learning, or online learning, in their first year of high school.
“You stood the test of time and managed to pull through,” Uribe Saldaña said. “Here you are today — proud Pioneers. You put in the best effort you could into all four years of high school.”
Class president Ivonne Lopez noted that none of the graduates would have been able to make it this far without the support from parents, friends, families and teachers.
“Thank you for your unwavering support,” Lopez said. “You have celebrated our victories, wiped away our tears and stuck beside us through thick and thin. Without your guidance we would not be here today.”
One valedictorian, Laura Gomez, said despite making it through high school during such unusual circumstances, the class of 2023 still had more challenges ahead and dreams to fulfill.
“As we move on to the next chapter of our lives, we will be more than just people who went to school together,” Gomez said. “We stand together through our hardships and success as the class of 2023.”
The other valedictorian was Guadalupe Hernandez Gomez, while the salutatorians included Kaylee Bower, Ethan Jones, Ivonne Lopez and Juliet E. Lopez de Loera.
Nine students graduated with a seal of biliteracy, and each speech at Saturday’s ceremony was delivered in both Spanish and English. Sixteen graduated as members of the National Honor Society for academic achievement.
“As we go forth into the world let us remember that our actions, big or small, have the power to shape the destiny of others,” Lopez said. “Let us always strive to make a positive impact on those around us. Today we celebrate our achievements, but tomorrow we seize the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.